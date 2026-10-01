IGEL Brings Now & Next® Workspace & Endpoint Security Summit to Dubai

The event brings together customers, partners, and industry leaders to advance endpoint security, resilience, and secure workspace delivery.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL®, a global software company delivering the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™, today announced it is bringing the IGEL Now & Next® Workspace & Endpoint Security Summit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a showcase on October 21, 2026, at Dubai Knowledge Park. The one-day program will bring together IT and security leaders to examine the endpoint security, resilience, and workspace delivery priorities shaping enterprise strategy across the region.

The Dubai event extends IGEL's flagship Now & Next® series following its five-city European roadshow earlier this year, as well as events in Australia and the United States. It arrives as organizations across the Middle East increase investment in artificial intelligence, cloud services and digital experiences, expanding the technology environments they must manage and secure.

According to the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, the country faces more than 90,000 to 200,000 breach attempts every day, underscoring the security pressures accompanying the region's rapid digital transformation. As these environments become more distributed and interconnected, organizations are placing greater emphasis on strengthening cyber resilience and maintaining operational continuity while continuing to innovate.

"What we are hearing from customers is consistent: organizations want stronger control at the endpoint, greater resilience when disruption occurs, and a practical path to support both current and emerging workspace models," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. "The Now & Next® summit roadshow is designed to bring those conversations closer to home, together with the customers and ecosystem partners, helping define the next phase of endpoint strategy."

The summit will bring together IGEL leaders, customers, and ecosystem partners to share perspectives on secure endpoint strategy, resilience, and the future of digital work. Complementing the IGEL-led sessions, customers and ecosystem partners will bring real-world perspectives and expertise to the program, including event sponsors Microsoft, Omnissa, and Lenovo.

"Dubai is an important meeting point for technology leaders across the Middle East, and the Now & Next® summit gives us an opportunity to bring the region's customers, partners and experts together around the challenges they are addressing today," said Carsten Thomsen, VP of Sales for Emerging Markets at IGEL. "The goal is to turn those conversations into practical ideas organizations can take back to their own environments."

The summit runs from morning sessions through the afternoon executive panel and networking lunch at Dubai Knowledge Park - Conference Centre Block 1. Attendance is open to enterprise IT and security leaders across the UAE and broader Middle East region.

To learn more about the security, resilience and workspace modernization topics that will be explored at Now & Next® Dubai, read the latest IGEL blog.

To review the full agenda, explore speakers, and register, visit the event page.

About IGELIGEL® is a global software company delivering the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™, a trusted and governed endpoint platform for secure access to cloud, VDI, DaaS, SaaS, Secure Browsers, enterprise applications, as well as OT endpoints. At its foundation is IGEL OS, an immutable operating system that helps reduce endpoint attack surface, preserve a known-good endpoint state, and support secure access across distributed work environments. Through the IGEL Preventative Security Model®, the platform adds attested workload delivery, centralized governance, and contextual enforcement, aligning endpoint security with Zero Trust and SSE/SASE architectures from key IGEL Ready partners.

IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery™ (BC&DR) helps organizations restore secure access on Windows endpoints affected by ransomware, other cyberattacks, or outages. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany with U.S. offices in San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale, working with an ecosystem of 130 leading technology brands. Learn more at www.igel.com.

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