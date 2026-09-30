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Leads To Development Joins Clarenta Group, Strengthening Early-Stage Drug Development Expertise

30 settembre 2026 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarenta today announced that Leads To Development (L2D) has joined Clarenta Group following a majority investment, strengthening Clarenta's ability to support biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors from preclinical drug development strategy through first-in-human clinical trials and beyond. 

The partnership adds specialist non-clinical development, manufacturing, and regulatory strategy expertise at the critical early stages of drug development.

Based in France, L2D supports innovative biotech and pharmaceutical companies by defining development pathways, gathering and assessing preclinical evidence, initiating and trouble-shooting manufacturing, and creating regulatory strategies that help new therapies progress towards and through the clinic as efficiently as possible.

Together with Clarenta's existing early development consulting expertise and Early Phase Unit, L2D's capabilities strengthen the connection between early scientific strategy and first-in-human clinical research.

L2D joins Clarenta Group shortly after the launch of its new brand identity, marking another significant step in the Group's strategy to build an integrated early development partner for biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors. They will continue to operate from their Paris HQ as a specialist team, supporting existing and new clients while being strengthened by the broader capabilities of Clarenta Group.

Leadership Commentary

"Welcoming L2D into Clarenta Group is an important step in building the company we want Clarenta to be," said Dr. Chris Smyth, CEO of Clarenta. "Our focus is on helping clients navigate complexity from the earliest stages of development. L2D brings deep non-clinical, manufacturing and regulatory expertise that complements our existing strengths and helps sponsors connect the decisions made before the clinic with the realities of early clinical development."

"This exciting partnership allows L2D to remain focused on the specialist non-clinical development expertise that defines us while benefitting from the huge level of clinical experience within the Clarenta Group," said Jonathan Kearsey, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Leads To Development. "Our clients trust us to solve complex scientific and regulatory questions in the early stages of development – working alongside Clarenta enables us to connect those preclinical decisions with clinical strategies that deliver optimal, derisked and successful programmes."

"L2D is a strong strategic fit with Clarenta and the direction in which we are building the Group," said Christopher Backes, Co-Founder of EdgeCap Partners, the majority investor in Clarenta. "The partnership adds specialist expertise at the beginning of the development journey, where better decisions can create meaningful value for clients, while preserving the focus and expertise that have made L2D successful."

About Clarenta

Clarenta, formerly Comac Medical Group, is a European clinical development partner helping biotech and pharmaceutical companies navigate complex clinical development with clarity, foresight and confidence. Clarenta connects early development strategy, regulatory expertise and clinical execution, from studies in its Phase I Unit to clinical delivery across Europe.

www.clarenta.com

About Leads To Development

Based in Paris, France, Leads To Development (L2D) provides specialist non-clinical development and regulatory consultancy alongside hands-on operations support. For over 15 years', they have helped biotech and pharmaceutical companies excel in their early-stage drug development.

www.leadstodevelopment.com

marketing@clarenta.com

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