circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

NX Belgium to Take Part in "Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2025"

29 settembre 2025 | 08.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Belgium) N.V./S.A. (hereinafter "NX Belgium"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, Inc., will participate in the three-day "Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2025" trade fair to be held in Antwerp, Belgium, from Tuesday, October 14, to Thursday, October 16.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link 

Booth image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xeDh0Gf5_YUPqrBKHgMDqzO9ETOQWJg3/view?usp=drive_link 

Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2025 is Belgium's largest logistics exhibition, showcasing the latest products, services and innovations in the fields of logistics, transport, information technology and supply chain management. More than 300 companies are expected to exhibit their goods and services to more than 15,000 visitors.

A dedicated team manning the NX Belgium booth will be presenting the NX Group's latest logistics services and advanced solutions, offering an informative and enriching opportunity for those interested in the Group's services and for those who wish to network and exchange ideas. Visitors are more than welcome to drop by at any time.

Exhibition overview-Exhibition title: Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2025-Dates: Tuesday, October 14 - Thursday, October 16, 2025-Opening hours:10:00 - 19:00, Tuesday, October 1410:00 - 20:00, Wednesday, October 1510:00 - 17:00, Thursday, October 16 (*The hours are Belgium time.)-Venue: Antwerp Expo, Jan Van Rijswijcklaan 191, 2020 Antwerp, Belgium-Booth: Booth 4086, Hall 4

Exhibit details-Global logistics network and diverse servicesThe exhibit will highlight comprehensive services designed to meet a wide range of logistics needs, including transport using the NX Group's major hubs in Central and Eastern Europe, specialized logistics for the medical and high-tech equipment sectors, and supply chain support for pharmaceuticals and consumer goods in the U.S.

-Environmentally conscious logistics solutionsWith sustainability as its theme, the booth will feature eco-friendly designs and materials to introduce logistics services that contribute to customers' sustainability management.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link 

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-belgium-to-take-part-in-transport--logistics-antwerp-2025-302569159.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN85176 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Baglioni: "'La Vita è Adesso' pensavo fosse brutto, invece è un successo da 40 anni"
Renato Zero, al Brancaccio un minuto di silenzio per la pace
Glenn Close: "Armani una persona generosa e un amico"
Richard Gere ricorda Armani: "Prima di conoscerlo non avevo neanche una cravatta…"
Samuel L. Jackson ricorda Armani: "Con lui un grande rapporto, qui per rendergli omaggio"
Giorgio Armani, per l'ultima sfilata firmata dallo stilista le note di Einaudi e lanterne bianche
News to go
AI, il 67% la adotta nelle aziende italiane
La Fenice, pubblico lancia volantini in platea: protesta contro nomina Venezi - Video
Piazza della Scala 'divisa' tra moda e Pro Pal - Video
News to go
Global Math Summit 2025, Sardegna al centro del pensiero matematico mondiale
Tajani canta e balla sulle note di Battisti alla festa di Forza Italia - Video
Netanyahu all'Onu, scatta la protesta: aula si svuota - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza