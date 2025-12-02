circle x black
OUTBREAK 2: MALL MAYHEM, THE SEQUEL YOU'VE BEEN HUNGRY FOR, NOW UNLEASHED AT ZERO LATENCY VR VENUES WORLDWIDE

02 dicembre 2025
Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem is the bigger, meaner, more intense sequel to Outbreak, Zero Latency VR's most popular immersive VR experience.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR, the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the largest true location-based VR network in the world, is thrilled to announce the launch of Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem, the zombie-stuffed sequel fans have been ravenous for.

The apocalypse that began in Outbreak has exploded into full-blown chaos, and the place is heaving with mutant zombies. Spitters. Spewers. Boomers. New strains, new nightmares, and a feeding frenzy of the dead, unlike anything players have seen before. The world needs heroes willing to embrace the madness… or at least bring their crazy best.

As the first-ever official sequel developed by Zero Latency VR, Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem cranks the intensity to 11 with:

"After the success of Outbreak, fans have been desperate for a sequel to continue the zombie-slaying action in a fresh setting," said Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency VR. "Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem delivers exactly that: a brutal, hilarious, chaotic romp through one of the most iconic battlegrounds imaginable. It takes everything players loved about the original and dials it all the way up."

Built entirely in-house at Zero Latency VR HQ in Melbourne, Australia, Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem expands Zero Latency's genre offering and adds a bold new dimension to its growing catalog of blockbuster immersive VR adventures.

The dead are waiting. The mall is crawling. The mayhem is real.

And the world needs a squad brave enough to take it on.

Bookings now open at: https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com 

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 150+ cutting-edge venues across 30 countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:Instagram and TikTok: @zerolatencyvrLinkedIn: Zero Latency VR

Press Contact:Luke MitchellPR & Communications Manager+61 (0) 413614412luke.mitchell@zerolatencyvr.com

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHIV7Vf9IHoPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835898/Outbreak_2_Mall_Mayhem_Key_Art.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489254/Zero_Latency_VR_logo_2024_primairy_RGB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outbreak-2-mall-mayhem-the-sequel-youve-been-hungry-for-now-unleashed-at-zero-latency-vr-venues-worldwide-302629873.html

