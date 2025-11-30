The Bioregenerative Sports Revolution: How Prof. Mike Chan Is Changing Athlete Recovery -- From Sabah to the Super Bowl

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Big changes often start in small ways. For Sabah FC, a top Malaysian football club, it began with a simple agreement — a partnership with European Wellness, a medical group best known for anti-aging and precursor stem cell therapy.

But that one move is now shaking up the world of sports medicine.

Because what started in Sabah is now heading to the biggest sporting stage in the world: the Super Bowl.

And behind it all is a man who's been preparing for this moment for over 40 years — Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan.

How It All Started in Sabah

In late 2025, Sabah FC signed a deal with European Wellness Premier Center (EWPC) in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. Their goal? To help players recover faster, avoid injuries, and stay at their best throughout the season — not just with physical therapy, but by treating their whole body from the inside out.

The club became the first in Malaysia to bring in bioregenerative medicine — a medical approach that focuses on healing, restoring, and rebuilding the body at the cellular level.

Sabah FC's General Manager, Md Joh Wid, put it simply: "We want our players to come in good condition and leave in good condition."

Prof. Mike Chan added: "Real endurance isn't just about stamina. It's about staying strong — even in extra time."

What the Players Actually Get

This isn't just about vitamins or spa treatments. Sabah FC players now undergo a special 4-step program: Diagnose, Detox, Repair, Rejuvenate.

Here's what that means in plain terms:

Why It Works

Regular training and rehab treat what you can see: sore muscles, swelling, maybe a twisted ankle. But what about the stuff you can't see — like tired organs, stress hormones, or long-term wear and tear?

That's where Prof. Chan's method comes in. It's used by celebrities, high-level executives, and now — footballers.

His treatments help with:

And the best part? It's tailored to each athlete's body — no one-size-fits-all.

The Super Bowl Invitation

Just as the Sabah FC partnership was gaining attention, Prof. Chan got a call from the U.S. — from Leigh Steinberg, the famous NFL agent who inspired the movie, Jerry Maguire.

Steinberg invited Prof. Chan to speak during Super Bowl Week 2026, in front of NFL teams, doctors, and athletes. Why? Because the NFL is looking for real solutions to a major problem: concussions and brain injuries.

Prof. Chan has spent years working on brain-specific treatments — using safe, organ-targeted cell therapy to help people with memory loss, autism, and yes, sports-related brain damage.

As he explains: "You can't treat all injuries with the same solution. A knee needs knee treatment. A brain needs brain therapy. Precision matters."

What It Means for Sports in 2026

This is just the beginning.

Thanks to Sabah FC, Southeast Asia is now leading the way in next-gen athlete care. And with the Super Bowl platform, the rest of the world is starting to pay attention.

Other sports may soon follow — including rugby, MMA, and Olympic teams — all exploring new ways to keep their athletes strong, focused, and injury-free for longer.

Prof. Chan's premier center in Kota Kinabalu is now being called ASEAN's hub for elite athlete regeneration.

Looking Ahead

2025 was the start.2026 could be the global breakthrough.

The science is ready. The results are promising. And the sports world is finally open to new ideas.

Athletes deserve better than rest and painkillers. They deserve real recovery.And thanks to Prof. Mike Chan — that's exactly what they're starting to get.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834750/Officials_European_Wellness_Sabah_FC__Pictured_left__Dr_Natassia_Sarah.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.