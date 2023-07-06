Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

Yadea Unveiled as an Official Asia-Pacific Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™

06 luglio 2023 | 06.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WUXI, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIFA announced Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeled vehicle brand is an Official FIFA Women's World Cup 2023TM Supporter, which is a third time of cooperation after the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018TM and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.

In 2018, Yadea became the very first electric two-wheeled vehicle brand to be a Regional Supporter of FIFA World Cup™ in Asia-Pacific. And since then, the internationalization process of Yadea has been developed at a staggering speed. Until today, Yadea has provided high-performance, high-tech and high-end products to more than 70 million global customers over 100 countries.

"FIFA World Cup™ tournaments are the most popular sporting events in the world that bring global fans celebrating together regardless of backgrounds, cultures and nationalities. The conveyed inclusiveness, happiness and fairness resonate the mission of Yadea, initiating an enjoyable and green commuting lifestyle for the global," said Jerry Zhou, President of Yadea Overseas Business Group.

"The essence of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023TM are also part of Yadea's genes, the going beyond spirit, the strong willpower of conquering difficulties and challenges and the perseverance of breaking down barriers and limits. We are glad to connect with the fans and reinfornce those values which drive Yadea. As an Official Asia-Pacific Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023TM, Yadea will build its brand awareness and engage the passionate football fans here by offering premium e-motorcycles, e-bicycles, e-scooters."

Although aligning with FIFA for a third major tournament, it is the first time Yadea will be a Tournament Supporter of FIFA Women's World CupTM. Yadea celebrates and supports women who break down barriers in sports. Women users account significantly for Yadea, the action reinforces Yadea's recognition of the values and achievements of women.

"We're delighted to welcome Yadea back to our commercial programme and we're excited to work with them once again on what promises to be an incredible tournament of firsts," said Romy Gai, FIFA's Chief Business Officer. "The FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is going to be incredibly popular across the region, and Yadea are the perfect partner in helping to bring a refreshing and young audience to the women's game's pinnacle event."

PR Contact:media@yadea.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yadea-unveiled-as-an-official-asia-pacific-supporter-of-the-fifa-womens-world-cup-2023-301870825.html

