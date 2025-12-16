circle x black
Zendure Wins Multiple EUPD Research and SolarProsumer Awards

16 dicembre 2025 | 10.29
DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a leading innovator in solar energy solutions, has received multiple prestigious awards from EUPD Research for the 2025/26 cycle. The company was honored with two SolarProsumer Awards in Plug-in Solar and Plug-in Storage, as well as the EUPD Research Top Innovation Seal in Energy Management Systems (EMS).

These awards highlight Zendure's strong position among European prosumers and confirm its leadership in user-centric, intelligent energy solutions for residential solar. Based on an independent survey of German prosumers, the SolarProsumer Awards evaluate brand awareness, customer recommendations, and distribution strength. Winning in both categories places Zendure among Germany's top PV brands, recognized for reliable, easy-to-install systems that meet growing demand for flexible solar solutions, especially for renters and apartment residents.

In addition, Zendure received the EUPD Research Top Innovation Seal 2026 in EMS, granted for Germany, Austria, France, and the Netherlands. This recognition underscores Zendure's innovation leadership across multiple European markets. Its latest solutions, including the SolarFlow 2400 AC, SolarFlow 800 Pro, and SolarFlow 800 Plus, exemplify smart energy management, optimizing the interaction between solar generation, battery storage, and household consumption. By combining hardware expertise with intelligent software, Zendure enables prosumers to maximize self-consumption, reduce electricity costs, and increase energy independence.

EUPD Research, a leading renewable energy institute, bases its awards on structured methodologies combining market data, customer feedback, and expert assessments. Multiple recognitions in one cycle strongly validate Zendure's technology and market relevance.

"Winning several awards from EUPD Research in the same year is a strong confirmation of our strategy," said Bryan Liu, CEO of Zendure. "It shows that our focus on intelligent, easy-to-install solutions resonates with customers and experts alike. As demand for decentralized and user-friendly solar energy grows across Europe, we remain committed to making clean energy smarter, more accessible, and more efficient for everyone."

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is a leading innovator in solar energy solutions based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

CONTACT: Chris Patrick, chris.qiu@zendure.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846453/Zendure.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703192/image_5017297_40348172_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-wins-multiple-eupd-research-and-solarprosumer-awards-302643266.html

