LONELY PLANET'S BEST IN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2024 REVEALED

Marking the 50th anniversary, Lonely Planet identifies the World's Top 50 Cities, Countries, Regions, Best Value and Sustainable Destinations to Visit in the Coming Year.

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel authority Lonely Planet has today unveiled its annual hotlist of trending destinations for the coming year. To mark its 50th anniversary, Best in Travel 2024 has expanded from the top 10 best cities, countries, and regions to include two new categories of best value and best sustainable destinations, recognising a total of 50 locations across the globe offering amazing experiences to enjoy in 2024.

In its 19th year Lonely Planet's Best in Travel hotlist, voted for by their global community of staff, local writers, and publishing partners, provides expert insight into lesser-known destinations and new takes on popular places. New cycling trails, train and flight services making destinations more accessible, bids for UNESCO world heritage status raising the profile of un-sung locations, 'wow' factor and ongoing commitment to sustainability, community and diversity have all contributed towards this year's list.

Spain tops the sustainable travel list, having taken enormous strides to boost off-season travel, expand renewable energy, spread visitors across the year, and bring tourism to previously overlooked destinations. Walestoo has been recognised as one of those leading the way in sustainability, thanks to its revamped railways expanding the possibilities of exploring the nation's wild, wonderful west. Patagonia, Ecuador and the Baltic Trails of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are amongst those which provide more responsible ways to connect with nature. And bouncing back strongly from the 2020 bushfires is Kangaroo Island, which remains one of South Australia's great ecotourism destinations.

Slow Travel, a favourite topic with Lonely Planet readers, is celebrated by highlighting the Portuguese Way hiking trail and the continued rise of night trains in Europe. Whilst the popular sun kissed country of Croatia is now easier to explore with the opening of the Peljesac Bridge shining a spotlight on the previously overlooked Peljesac Peninsula and a new highway means it's now possible to travel directly between Split and Dubrovnik.

Algeria, the USA's Midwest, Greek island of Ikaria and Normandy are just a few of those great value and often overlooked destinations, ideal for the cost-conscious traveller. Top cities include the sizzling, culturally cool Nairobi, Kenya, scenic Mostar, Bosniawith its infamous bridge and the revitalized Izmir, Turkey. For those seeking to enjoy the great outdoors, the new Western Balkans' Trans Dinarica Cycle Route is set to open in 2024 and Far North Scotland is bidding for UNESCO status for its unsung boggy interior and a coastline of heartbreaking beauty.

"Our picks for this year seek to both inspire and follow the instincts of 2024's traveller. Best in Travel is Lonely Planet's heart and soul of travel inspiration, responding to the enthusiasm of travellers who want to explore the world in a way that is authentic, led by local guidance and has sustainable values at its core. With new takes on iconic destinations and 50 fresh ideas across five categories, we're confident Best in Travel opens-up a year of incredible adventures." Nitya Chambers, SVP Content and Executive Editor commented.

