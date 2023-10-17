Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:25 Maltempo, è allerta meteo in Toscana: tromba d'aria si abbatte su Antignano

10:03 Gaza, Egitto aprirà valico di Rafah: aiuti umanitari da venerdì, l'accordo

09:54 Poste, sempre più leader nella sostenibilità per Moody's Analytics e Morgan Stanley

09:28 Neymar, infortunio al ginocchio e operazione: lungo stop

09:28 Fiorello e i fuorionda di Andrea Giambruno: "Giorgia Meloni, ormai si divorzia in 24 ore"

08:46 Ciclone Medusa si avvicina, in arrivo forte maltempo sull'Italia: le previsioni meteo

08:33 Netflix, stretta su password condivise ripaga: utenti in aumento

08:32 E' morto Burt Young, Paulie di Rocky: l'attore aveva 83 anni

07:44 Israele, uccisa leader di Hamas. Raid sul Libano e arresti in Cisgiordania

07:15 Terremoto Napoli, lievi scosse ai Campi Flegrei: le più forti di magnitudo 2.2

00:06 Israele, la missione di Biden: armi a Netanyahu e aiuti a Gaza

23:45 Incendi Sicilia, con scirocco e temperature in aumento scatta l'allerta rossa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Saudi Crown Prince Launches ARDARA and its Flagship Destination AlWadi in the Heart of Abha

16 ottobre 2023 | 18.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) launched ARDARA to develop its flagship destination "AlWadi" in the Aseer region as its first destination, aiming to be a first of its kind urban lifestyle destination for local and international tourists. AlWadi has been developed in line with the Public Investment Fund's strategy to develop distinctive experiences across the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030.

The AlWadi destination, spanning 2.5 million square meters, will adopt architectural styles and character inspired by the heritage and unique character of the Aseer region. The destination will adhere to global sustainability standards and champion dynamic lifestyles by dedicating over 30% of the project's area as green and open spaces, offering 16 km of waterfront, 17 km of walking and cycling tracks, as well as cultural activities and community gatherings.

AlWadi will feature five distinct districts, each offering unique experiences, consisting of 2,000 residence options ranging from luxury apartments to modern villas, a selection of high-end hotel accommodations, commercial spaces and high-quality office areas, all developed in harmony with the region's identity and historical legacy.

ARDARA aims to provide numerous investment and partnership opportunities for local and international investors in multiple economic sectors including hospitality, arts, culture, food and agriculture, retail and entertainment.

The launch of ARDARA aligns with PIF's strategy to support promising economic sectors and diversify income in the Kingdom. Its flagship destination AlWadi is set to contribute more than 19 billion Saudi riyals to the Kingdom's non-oil GDP by the year 2030 and will create thousands of jobs for the region's residents. AlWadi also contributes to the objectives of the Aseer Development Strategy, "The Arabian Highland", announced by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince in 2021.

For more information, visit our official website and follow us on our social media channels.

https://ardara.sa/ https://www.instagram.com/ardara.sa/ https://www.facebook.com/ardara.sa.facebook/ https://twitter.com/ardara_sa https://www.linkedin.com/company/ardara

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248341/ARDARA.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248343/ARDARA_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-crown-prince-launches-ardara-and-its-flagship-destination-alwadi-in-the-heart-of-abha-301957769.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza AlWadi has been developed his Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin its Flagship Destination AlWadi Flagship Destination AlWadi
Vedi anche
News to go
Greta Thunberg, libertà su cauzione dopo arresto a Londra
News to go
Scommesse calcio, Nicolò Fagioli patteggia
News to go
Cavalieri del Lavoro, consegnate le onorificenze al Quirinale
News to go
Xi riceve Putin a Pechino: "E' un vecchio amico"
News to go
Salario minimo, Conte: "Delitto perfetto contro misura di civiltà"
News to go
Biden: "Da Hamas atrocità superiori a quelle dell'Isis"
News to go
Roma, maxi frode fiscale: in 3 ai domiciliari
News to go
Divorzio e separazione con unico atto, via libera da Cassazione
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Terrorismo, Piantedosi: "In Italia 28mila obiettivi sensibili, a ora no rischi concreti"
News to go
Siae: "Economia degli spettacoli vale 3 miliardi e cresce del 187%"
News to go
Colosseo, da oggi il biglietto è nominativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza