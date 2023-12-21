Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:55 esclusivo Caso Ferragni, Wanna Marchi: "Ma quale Chiara? Unica influencer sono io. Video scuse? Sembrava una poveraccia"

17:31 Caso Cucchi e il reato di falso, Cassazione: "Maresciallo Mandolini sapeva ma reato prescritto"

17:16 Mes, Schlein: "Giorgetti dovrebbe valutare le dimissioni"

17:00 Germania, 16enne accoltella compagna di classe

16:22 Como, perdite di acido cloridrico in tintoria industriale a Camerlata: 14 in ospedale

15:58 Praga, sparatoria all'università: 15 morti e 24 feriti. Il killer è uno studente

15:31 "Era innocente", assolto dopo 48 anni di carcere

15:26 Lombardia, arrivano i totem Openstage in cinque stazioni di Ferrovienord

15:23 Basilicata, Latronico: "Piano paesaggistico opportunità di sviluppo"

15:21 Putin a Usa e Ue: "Non perdete tempo, riprendiamo i rapporti commerciali"

15:20 Agricoltura, Galella (Basilicata): "Impegnati da maggio 131 milioni di fondi comunitari"

14:54 Giunta Senato dice sì a compatibilità Gasparri

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SKYSERVICE COMPLETES INVESTMENT IN FONTAINEBLEAU AVIATION

20 dicembre 2023 | 22.18
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Skyservice begins partnership with Fontainebleau luxury brand in South Florida

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading aviation company Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice") today announced the completion of its investment in Fontainebleau Aviation's fixed-based operator (FBO) at Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport ("OPF").  Additionally, customary approvals for Skyservice's investment in a new FBO at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ("FLL") -- currently under development by Fontainebleau Aviation -- are still underway. This collaboration between Skyservice and the esteemed Fontainebleau luxury brand, announced earlier this year, is set to create unparalleled opportunities in the business aviation sector.

"The completion of this transaction marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Skyservice as we continue our expansion to better meet the needs of our clients and the growing demands of our industry," says Skyservice President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Murray. "Together, we are well positioned to accelerate growth across our platform while enhancing our customers' travel experiences. Fontainebleau Aviation's OPF FBO is a welcome addition to our portfolio of 11 FBOs across North America, and a beacon of personified luxury in business aviation."

The Fontainebleau Aviation FBO at OPF, the eighth-busiest U.S. airport, is located near downtown Miami and provides premier services for business aviation travelers with approximately 270,000 square feet of hangar space, an executive terminal and office facilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Skyservice, beginning with our premier Miami location at OPF," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "As we focus on expanding our portfolio of premier destinations and one-of-a-kind luxury experiences, Skyservice is the ideal steward and partner due to its strong pedigree and reputation for excellence in the industry."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Skyservice was provided with legal advice by McCarthy Tétrault LLP and DLA Piper LLP. Fontainebleau Development was represented by Cooley LLP and advised by William Blair & Company.

About Skyservice™Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating over 37 years of distinction, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry, with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, award-winning fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, private jet charter services, aircraft sales, and acquisitions teams combine to deliver an exceptional experience to our valued customers. At Skyservice, we aim higher and reach further to best serve our clients. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

About Fontainebleau DevelopmentFontainebleau Development, founded by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer and led by his partner Brett Mufson, is one of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, with a diverse portfolio that includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors.  The company builds, owns, markets, and operates their properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier assets such as Big Easy Casino, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Tresor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry Towers and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International), and will open the 67-story Fontainebleau Las Vegas luxury resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in December 2023. Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Yacht Club & Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest grossing and well-known nightlife, dining and health and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 70-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $38 billion in total transaction value.

CONTACT:  Skyservice Business Aviation, Vanessa Engel, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Skyservice Business Aviation, T: +1 416.523.1089, communications@skyservice.com; Fontainebleau Development, Amy Rossetti, pr@fbdev.com; JONESWORKS, teamfb@jonesworks. com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305709/Skyservice_Business_Aviation_Inc____Mississauga__ON_SKYSERVICE_C.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305710/Skyservice_Business_Aviation_Inc____Mississauga__ON_SKYSERVICE_C.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyservice-completes-investment-in-fontainebleau-aviation-302020463.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza luxury brand SKYSERVICE COMPLETES investment Fontainebleau partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
La Corte di giustizia Ue dà ragione alla Superlega
News to go
Prima pillola contraccettiva maschile, al via test clinici
News to go
Giustizia, Fnsi: "Mattarella non firmi legge bavaglio"
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Oms: "Rischio grave diffusione malattie a Gaza"
News to go
Lautaro, infortunio durante Inter-Bologna
News to go
Nuovo Patto di Stabilità, Gentiloni: "Parametri riforma realisti, l'Italia può affrontarli"
News to go
Audiovisivo, accordo su contratto di lavoro attrici e attori
News to go
Assalto a Cgil, Fiore e Castellino condannati a oltre 8 anni di carcere
News to go
Ex Ilva, governo a sindacati: "Continuità aziendale sarà garantita"
News to go
Ddl Made in Italy, da fondo sovrano a liceo: ecco le novità
News to go
Omicidio Saman, ergastolo per i genitori


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza