Martedì 21 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 15:09
Infortrend Scale-out NAS Helps Media and Entertainment Companies Stay Competitive with All-around Data Protection

21 giugno 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, optimized their EonStor CS scale-out NAS solution's all-around data protection including Erasure code to assist Media and Entertainment (M&E) creators in faster data recovery and on-time project completion to remain competitive in the industry.

The EonStor CS is an extremely flexible NAS storage solution that offers scale-out to increase performance (up to 100GB/s), and scale-up to add storage capacity (up to 100PB). In addition, it can utilize U.2 NVMe SSDs to further boost performance by offering low latency data read/write.

The M&E projects often have tight schedules, so performance, data reliability, and protection are vital factors in expediting completion. Without data protection, in a worst-case scenario where all data is lost, a few minutes of classic or award-winning scenes may require hours, if not days to compose. Therefore, most M&E studios require complete data protection which has less impact on storage performance and productivity.

The EonStor CS has an all-around data protection design that meets M&E requirements. On a local drive level, it incorporates RAID for data redundancy protection that can rebuild a single disk drive within hours, which significantly reduces the time of data recovery, compared to a complete node rebuild. On a node protection level, Erasure Code can produce redundant data for all nodes and initiate auto-recovery of a faulty node. Other data protection methodologies include remote replication for folder level safety and it has achieved Veeam Ready Repository status for full backups/VM restore capabilities.

"The EonStor CS scalable NAS solution brings high I/O performance and a complete data protection scheme to expedite M&E projects and ensure data are properly stored, protected, and produced on time," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Learn more about EonStor CS  

Contact Infortrend to Make an Inquiry

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

