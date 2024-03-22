Tajani attends Italy's States General in Belgium

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani is talking part on Friday in the States General of Italy in Brussels, and event "to promote mutual understanding between officials and institutions, enhancing the role of Italy's officials in its relations with EU and Nato,” he said.

The event brings together Italian officials, representatives of the economic world, the media, and representatives of all of Italy's businesses in Belgium, according to a foreign ministry statement.

“The government aims to offer an opportunity for a constructive meeting and dialogue on the basis of a positive agenda focused on priority issues for the country and for the European Union”, said Tajani.

"It's important to teaming up and work as a system, primarily in the interests of Italian citizens and Europe as a whole."

The States General was set to open with Tajani’s greeting, followed by addresses from agriculture minister Francesco Lollobrigida, European affairs minister Raffele Fitto and public administration minister, Paolo Zangrillo, the foreign ministry statement said.

Three working sessions will follow on the issues of competitiveness and economic growth; European defence and security; and the Italian government’s geographical priorities, with a focus on the Balkans, the Mediterranean, and Africa, said the statement.

European economy and finance commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and the chairs of the upper and lower houses of parliament's foreign affairs and defence committees Stefania Craxi and Giulio Tremonti, are also taking part in the event.