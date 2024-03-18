Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 19:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani backs defence commissioner, renews backing for European army

18 marzo 2024 | 18.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has voiced support for creating a European defence commissioner and reaffirmed his support for a European army saying it would give the European Union more international clout "also within Nato".

"I back European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's proposal for a European defence commissioner," Tajani told reporters on the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday.

Tajani said he also supported "a European army" suggesting this would "allow the EU to count more in foreign policy, also within NATO".

"I am in favour of a European defense commissioner, I have always been in favor of European defence. I worked a lot on the industrial aspects when I was European commissioner," Tajani stated.

Nato is an alliance "in which we believe and of which we want to continue to be a part", Tajani underlined.

"A common European defence is not an alternative to Nato but in my opinion makes it stronger," Tajani concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani European commissioner European army Nato
Vedi anche
News to go
Russia, Putin presidente fino al 2030
News to go
Decreto Flussi 2024, oggi click day per lavoratori non stagionali
News to go
Mattarella: "Le guerre in Ucraina e Medio Oriente vanno fermate"
News to go
Miele, Coldiretti: "Quello italiano affossato da import sleale e cambiamenti climatici"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Quasi 200mila imprenditrici nel settore agricolo"
News to go
Elezioni Russia, inchiostro nelle urne e slogan pro Ucraina: le proteste ai seggi
New to go
Aldo Moro, 46 anni fa la strage di Via Fani
New sto go
Amazon rivoluziona le regole del reso, cosa cambia
News to go
Caro voli, sconti ai residenti in Sicilia
News to go
Blinken: "Usa vogliono piano chiaro per Rafah che protegga civili"
News to go
Russia alle urne per le presidenziali, Putin verso quinto mandato
News to go
Bonus colonnine, domande da oggi al 20 giugno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza