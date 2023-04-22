Italian tourists stranded off Sudan now safe in Egypt

Nineteen Italians who were on a cruise off Port Sudan when violence exploded in the country a week ago have been brought to safety in Egypt, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Saturday.

"We have assisted them (the 19 cruise ship passengers) since the beginning of the clashes (which erupted in Khartoum last weekend). Now they have landed in Hurghada," the tweet added, referring to the Red Sea coastal city.

"This is thanks to the work of our embassies in Khartoum and Cairo and the foreign ministry's crisis unit," the tweet underlined.