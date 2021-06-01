Cerca nel sito
 
01 giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 15:47
Liv Cycling Unveils All New 2022 Langma Disc Range

01 giugno 2021 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The second generation Langma Disc is lighter, faster and more responsive

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liv Cycling, the company dedicated to getting more women on bikes, today announced the all-new Langma Disc range offering road riders an even lighter, stiffer and faster bike that outperforms the competition. From discerning road enthusiasts to UCI WorldTour riders, the Langma Disc range series offers eleven models for those looking to lead the peloton or seeking unrivaled performance.

Liv Langma Advanced SL Disc. After working with riders from the CCC-Liv (now Liv Racing WorldTeam) in the prototype testing phase, the all-new Liv Langma Advanced SL Disc is the official bike for their 2021 race season.

"We are committed to designing the most technologically advanced bikes on the market and the new Langma Disc range is no exception," said Phoebe Liu, chief branding officer for Giant Group, which includes Liv, Giant, Momentum and CADEX brands. "This bike builds on the success of the original design as an all-around performance race bike that excels at climbing and is made for riders to confidently push their limits."

With its name derived from "Chomolungma," the Tibetan name for Mount Everest, the Langma is designed as an all-around performance bike that excels on climbs. The Langma Disc features the latest evolution of aero tubing and custom touchpoints that deliver optimal fit and powerful performance from the very first ride. The all-new Langma Disc was developed by Liv's engineers, product designers, pro athletes and in collaboration with leading aerodynamic experts. The result is the fastest, most responsive road bike in the Liv lineup.

"The first-generation Langma is already an accomplished race bike, and our new carbon frame technology raises the bar even higher," said Sophia Shih, lead engineer of on-road development for Liv Cycling. "Last year our WorldTeam tested prototypes and we incorporated their feedback into the final design. We updated its geometry for wider tire compatibility, optimized the stiffness-to-weight ratio and improved the bike's overall aero advantage."

The Langma is race-proven on the WorldTour with 47 first place finishes and six national championships since its introduction four years ago.

"The Langma Advanced SL is an amazing bike--it's both fast and efficient," said Lotte Kopecky, Liv Racing WorldTeam rider who recently rode the new Langma to victory in March at the Le Samyn des Dames race. "It has terrific power and responsiveness, which is confidence inspiring when I am going for the win."

Liv designed three Langma Disc series for a total of eleven models in the entire range, including Langma Advanced SL Disc series, Langma Advanced Pro Disc series and Langma Advanced Disc series. Frame sizes range from XXS-Large across all models. Select models of the new 2022 Langma Disc range are available now.

Find your local Liv retailer online at www.liv-cycling.com.

Media Contact:Brook Hopper, Liv Cycling(805) 340-5034 or BrookHopper@liv-cycling.com

Liv Cycling logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1521429/LangmaAdvSL_side_crop_JeffClarkPhotography.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1521428/Liv_Logo.jpg  

in Evidenza