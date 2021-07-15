Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 03:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:33 Variante Delta, Ricciardi: "Bloccare voli da Gb"

22:24 Nautica, il settore si evolve grazie all'IoT

22:10 Olanda, rischio inondazioni a Maastricht: evacuazione per 10mila persone

21:20 Rifiuti, no aree per discariche a Roma: si va verso Magliano

21:02 Superenalotto, nessun '6' né '5+1': jackpot sale a 55,6 mln di euro

21:00 Covid, Israele non esclude lockdown per festività settembre

20:12 Vaccino AstraZeneca e Johnson & Johnson, efficacia a lungo termine

20:10 M5S, Conte e Grillo siglano la pace: ex premier pronto a 'battaglia' su giustizia

20:00 Covid Cuba oggi, contagi aumentano e nuovo record morti

19:53 Ddl Zan, no emendamenti Pd. Rischio slittamento a settembre

19:51 Sindaco Imperia: "Il Beatrice tra le barche storiche di 'Vele d'epoca'"

19:50 Cino Ricci: "Bracco ha fatto benissimo a far rinascere il Beatrice e donarlo a Imperia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

LTI revenues grow 5.1% QoQ and 20.4% YoY;

15 luglio 2021 | 19.16
LETTURA: 5 minuti

Net profit up by 19.3% YoY

Special dividend of INR 10 / share on 5 years of listing

MUMBAI, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q1 FY22 results today.

LTI Logo

In US Dollars:

In Indian Rupees:

Capital Return

"We are pleased to report our best ever Q1 sequential growth of 5.1% driven by holistic growth across our verticals, service lines, client pyramid and geographies. Our healthy pipeline and continued strong demand makes us confident of our future growth.

"Q1 also marks the 5-year anniversary of LTI's IPO and our Board has declared a special dividend to commemorate this occasion. Over these past 5 years, we have delivered USD revenue CAGR of 13.5% and more than doubled our net profit. I am proud of how we continue to innovate and deliver year on year industry leading growth. I am also excited as we strengthen our digital engineering capabilities welcoming Cuelogic Technologies to the LTI family."

- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Recent Deal Wins

Awards and Recognitions

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Application Services, Worldwide, Katie Gove  et al., 24 May 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

Other Business Highlights

th

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 435 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 36,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN44795 en US ICT Altro ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza net profit up up quark su Internet
Vedi anche
Ddl Zan, Masini commossa al Senato
News to go
Il piano Ue sul clima, stop alle auto a benzina e diesel dal 2035
News to go
Alitalia, intesa con Ue: Ita operativa dal 15 ottobre
News to go
Covid e viaggi, l'avviso della Farnesina
News to go
Boutique del falso scoperta a Roma: una denuncia
News to go
Alluvione in Germania, cresce il bilancio delle vittime
News to go
Egitto, altri 45 giorni di carcere per Zaki
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, la discussione in Italia
News to go
Islanda, successo per settimana lavorativa di 4 giorni
News to go
Tokyo 2021, ci saranno 384 italiani
News to go
Maltempo in Germania, 6 morti e più di 50 dispersi
News to go
Nasce la Maradona Cup
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza