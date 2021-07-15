LTI revenues grow 5.1% QoQ and 20.4% YoY;

Net profit up by 19.3% YoY

Special dividend of INR 10 / share on 5 years of listing

MUMBAI, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q1 FY22 results today.

In US Dollars:

In Indian Rupees:

Capital Return

"We are pleased to report our best ever Q1 sequential growth of 5.1% driven by holistic growth across our verticals, service lines, client pyramid and geographies. Our healthy pipeline and continued strong demand makes us confident of our future growth.

"Q1 also marks the 5-year anniversary of LTI's IPO and our Board has declared a special dividend to commemorate this occasion. Over these past 5 years, we have delivered USD revenue CAGR of 13.5% and more than doubled our net profit. I am proud of how we continue to innovate and deliver year on year industry leading growth. I am also excited as we strengthen our digital engineering capabilities welcoming Cuelogic Technologies to the LTI family."

- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Recent Deal Wins

Awards and Recognitions

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Application Services, Worldwide, Katie Gove et al., 24 May 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

Other Business Highlights

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 435 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 36,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg