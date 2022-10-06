Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 07 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 SpaceX, capsula Crew Dragon si aggancia alla Iss

00:01 Governo Meloni, resta nodo Ronzulli. Tajani in pole per Esteri

00:01 Crisi energia, Ue avanti contro i rincari

23:57 Usa, due morti accoltellati in strada a Las Vegas

23:51 Hunter Biden, Washington Post: "Da Federali prove per incriminarlo"

23:31 Nato, Erdogan: "No a Svezia finché ha terroristi in Parlamento"

23:26 Europa League, Sturm Graz-Lazio 0-0: Var ferma biancocelesti

23:20 Covid, studio: neuroinfiammazione anche in chi non si è ammalato

23:12 Europa League, Roma-Betis Siviglia 1-2: Zaniolo espulso

22:20 Torino, tentato furto nella casa di Angel Di Maria

21:45 Usa, Biden grazia tutti i condannati per possesso marijuana

21:20 Ucraina, Mosca convoca ambasciatore francese per fornitura armi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

MCLAREN INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION TEAM DELIVERS YEREVAN BOXING CHAMPIONSHIPS REPORT

06 ottobre 2022 | 18.35
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McLaren Independent Investigation Team (MIIT) has fulfilled its terms of reference and delivered its report on the events that occurred at the Yerevan EUBC Men's Elite boxing championships (21 and 31 May 2022) to the IBA Board of Directors today.

During the final days of the Yerevan championships several incidents of unsportsmanlike behaviour and possible breaches of the IBA Code of Conduct and Code of Ethics took place, including physical attacks on officials, attempts to influence officials' decisions and Field of Play infringements. This tainted an otherwise generally well organised event.

On 24 July 2022, at a meeting of the International Boxing Association Board of Directors (IBA BoD), Professor Richard McLaren and his company McLaren Global Sport Solutions Inc (MGSS) with its partner Harod Associates Ltd (jointly termed the McLaren Independent Investigation Team or MIIT), were officially appointed to investigate the events that occurred at the Yerevan championships.

The Terms of Reference stated that the MIIT was to:

"Investigate activity of R&Js, Competition Officials and other Officials (including, but not limited, to representatives of the National Federations and EUBC) within EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships 2022 in Yerevan, to establish whether there has been corruption or manipulation of sporting results, and/ or overstepping of authority and influence on the R&Js, Competition Officials."

The initial delivery date was set for 31 August 2022, however due to the complexities of the case and the delay in interviewing witnesses, a new delivery date of 6 October was requested and subsequently approved by the IBA Board of Directors.

Catherine Doyle, Avenue Strategic Communications on behalf of MGSS, Tel: 514-641-3266, Email: catherine.doyle@communicationsavenue.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mclaren-independent-investigation-team-delivers-yerevan-boxing-championships-report-301642945.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Sport Politica_E_PA CHAMPIONSHIPS report report occurred at DELIVERS Yerevan
Vedi anche
News to go
Milano, protesta contro cambiamento climatico: traffico bloccato
News to go
Caro bollette, l'allarme dei Comuni
News to go
Nobel Letteratura 2022 ad Annie Ernaux
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Scoperte 22 camere di tortura a Kharkiv"
News to go
Migranti, due naufragi al largo della Grecia
News to go
Pd, Letta in Direzione difende simbolo e nome: "Restino tali"
News to go
Praga, al via vertice Ue: sul tavolo guerra Ucraina e caro energia
News to go
Reggio Calabria, GdF smantella traffico internazionale di droga: 36 arresti
News to go
Bonus part-time verticale, cos'è e come ottenerlo
News to go
Pnrr, botta e risposta Draghi-Meloni
News to go
Dipendenti Ama rubavano carburante dai mezzi, 7 arresti a Roma
News to go
Morte Mahsa Amini, manifestazioni in tutto il mondo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza