Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 22:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:08 Trump: "Contro di me caccia alle streghe, è fascismo"

21:59 Perseverance su Marte, il video dell'atterraggio

21:48 Frana sul cimitero di Camogli, bare in mare: Toti posta il video

21:39 Roma, tentato furto da Hausmann: vetrina presa a martellate

21:26 Sondaggi politici, Lega primo partito al 23,1%

21:23 Covid Francia, 334 morti nelle ultime 24 ore

21:07 Diritti tv, asse Tim-Dazn per la serie A

20:32 M5S, verso un ruolo di Conte e Di Battista lascia

20:31 Pd, Parisi: "Congresso? Più che utile, chiarimento necessario per tutti"

20:23 Meloni: "Da sinistra c'è razzismo verso la destra"

20:16 Varianti Covid, Rezza: "Forte preoccupazione, fare di tutto"

19:56 Governo Draghi, resta nodo su successore Carfagna

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Perseverance su Marte, il video dell'atterraggio

22 febbraio 2021 | 21.59
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
- (Fotogramma)
(Adnkronos)

L'atterraggio di Perseverance su Marte in un video straordinario. La Nasa pubblica le immagini che documentano l'arrivo a destinazione del rover lo scorso 18 febbraio. Il video mostra la fase finale della discesa fino al "touchdown confirmed", con Perseverance 'sano e salvo' sulla superficie di Marte.

NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance mission captured thrilling footage of its rover landing in Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. The real footage in this video was captured by several cameras that are part of the rover's entry, descent, and landing suite. The views include a camera looking down from the spacecraft's descent stage (a kind of rocket-powered jet pack that helps fly the rover to its landing site), a camera on the rover looking up at the descent stage, a camera on the top of the aeroshell (a capsule protecting the rover) looking up at that parachute, and a camera on the bottom of the rover looking down at the Martian surface.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Perseverance video Perseverance Marte perseverance atterraggio video perseverance marte nasa video
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2021, Amadeus conferma: Loredana Berté superospite
Calci, schiaffi e minacce ad anziani: orrore in casa riposo Palermo
Crozza è Draghi, in Parlamento la messa cantata
Busia: "Draghi riconosce ruolo centrale Anac, lotta a corruzione resti priorità"
Scienza&Salute: i segreti dell'alimentazione 'alternativa'
Giachetti: "Draghi come Ronaldo? Meglio come Totti"
Le lacrime della senatrice M5S: "Sì a Draghi è lacerante"
Draghi e i numeri della pandemia, Giorgetti corregge
"Posso sedermi?", i dubbi di Draghi al Senato
Draghi: "Scelta euro è irreversibile"
Draghi ringrazia Conte, applausi e buu al Senato
Etna in eruzione, il cielo si incendia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza