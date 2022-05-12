Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 20:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:35 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, forti esplosioni nel centro di Kherson

19:33 Zeman: "Roma in finale Conference League? Torneo da paesi sottosviluppati"

19:16 Internazionali d'Italia 2022, Djokovic batte Wawrinka e va ai quarti

19:16 Ucraina, Conte: "Altre armi? L'Italia ha già dato"

19:14 Bper: impatto Pnrr su ricavi, per oltre 40% imprese porterà incremento

18:54 Elettra Lamborghini: "Un reality? No, non lascerei mio marito"

18:20 Borsa, Milano oggi chiude negativa

18:17 Ucraina-Russia, sì a indagine Onu su crimini guerra. Cina vota contro

18:16 Giorgetti: "Calcio in sofferenza, serve logica industriale"

18:05 Internazionali d'Italia 2022, Sinner ai quarti: sfiderà Tsitsipas

18:02 Jacobs: "Mi sono ripreso e oggi ritorno in pista"

17:59 Vezzali: "Tra calcio e tennis al Foro Italico successo made in Italy"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Recorded Future Arms Defenders With the Most Complete Intelligence Purpose-Built for Action

12 maggio 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

New platform release further strengthens capabilities to prevent brand abuse, detect compromised credentials, visualize and prioritize threats, and defend attack surfaces

BOSTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest intelligence company, today announced a major new release of its cloud-based Intelligence Platform with new capabilities for exposing and remediating threats to organizations' brands, identities, and attack surfaces.

Threats continue to accelerate and converge in today's digital-first world, and adversaries are taking advantage, infiltrating weak targets with cyber, physical, disinformation, and even kinetic attacks. With the latest release of its Intelligence Platform, Recorded Future expands on the most comprehensive coverage of intelligence across adversaries, their infrastructure, and targets, giving clients the visibility they need to take decisive action to disrupt adversaries.

"Staying a step ahead of state-sponsored and criminal threat actors has never been more challenging. With Recorded Future's latest release, organizations have powerful new tools to prevent brand abuse, detect compromised credentials, visualize and prioritize threats, and defend attack surfaces." – Craig Adams, Chief Product & Engineering Officer, Recorded Future

Real-Time, Internet-Wide Monitoring of Brand ThreatsOnly Recorded Future Brand Intelligence uses mass-scale machine learning to detect threats across the internet to a brand's logo, typo-squats, and malicious domains. Now, organizations are able to monitor past and current threats in real time with new functionality that surfaces threat details and provides playbooks for validating and responding to findings. Also added is internet-scale logo abuse detection with character recognition to initiate takedowns anywhere on the internet.

Going Beyond Multi-Factor AuthenticationWith over 10 billion identities and enhanced coverage across sources such as malware logs, data leaks, and credential harvesting, Recorded Future Identity Intelligence helps to detect compromised identities in real time, providing an extra layer of defense beyond multi-factor authentication. In addition, Identity Intelligence boosts the effectiveness of Identity Access Management (IAM) solutions through integrations that infuse intelligence into existing processes and workflows.

Protecting an Expanding Attack SurfaceProactive attack surface management is vital as cloud migration increasingly exposes organizations to a new and more complex attack surface. Recorded Future Attack Surface Intelligence provides a unified view of external infrastructure, prioritizing the riskiest assets for remediation based on vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and out-of-policy assets, and reduces an organization's attack surface.

Visualizing Threats Targeting Organizations and GovernmentsWith Recorded Future Threat Intelligence, organizations can interactively prioritize threats and proactively hunt adversaries before they become a target. Recorded Future prioritizes the threat actors and TTPs specific to each organization; provides insight into the attack lifecycle and attacker behaviors aligned to the MITRE heatmap; and provides automatic downloads for YARA and Sigma rules based on emerging threats, enabling security teams to take immediate action.

Request a demo of the Recorded Future Intelligence Platform at:https:// go.recordedfuture.com/demo

About Recorded FutureRecorded Future is the world's largest intelligence company. Recorded Future's cloud-based Intelligence Platform provides the most complete coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into the vast digital landscape and empowers clients to take proactive action to disrupt adversaries and keep their people, systems, and infrastructure safe. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with more than 1,400 businesses and government organizations across more than 60 countries. Learn more at recordedfuture.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705622/Recorded_Future_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT AltroAltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza New platform release platform brand griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Roma, manifestazione contro cancellazione cultura russa
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Da sanzioni crisi globale"
News to go
Finlandia nella Nato "senza indugio", domenica l'annuncio
News to go
Covid in Corea Nord, Kim ordina lockdown dopo primo caso
News to go
Bonus spesa, rinnovato per maggio
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
L'Inter conquista la Coppa Italia
News to go
Rimini, centinaia di lavoratori 'in nero' in hotel: nei guai società
News to go
Auto elettriche conquistano mercato europeo
News to go
Ucraina, Johnson in Svezia: "Pronti a aiutare in caso di attacco"
News to go
Ue presenta legge contro abusi su minori online
News to go
Giro d'Italia, Demare vince quinta tappa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza