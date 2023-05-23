Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:45 Mattarella: "Insegnamento Falcone resta, la mafia si può battere"

09:31 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio oggi 23 maggio

09:22 Maglie, l'amica Chaouqui: "Era libera e coraggiosa, non si è mai data per vinta"

09:16 Pedofilia, docente di religione arrestato per violenze sessuali su bambini

09:11 Covid oggi in Cina, ondata XBB: attesi 65 mln di contagi a settimana

08:47 Sole e temporali, la mappa meteo: previsioni e ultime news

08:35 Nonno abusa della nipote minorenne mentre dorme: arrestato

08:19 "Trump mi ha denigrata", Jean Carroll chiede nuovi danni

07:52 Denver Nuggets in finale Nba, Lakers ko e James non esclude ritiro

07:45 E' morta Maria Giovanna Maglie, la giornalista aveva 70 anni

07:34 Belgorod ancora sotto attacco, droni nella notte

00:00 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi le prime misure

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Suvoda Announces General Availability of Powerful New eCOA Solution

23 maggio 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Suvoda fills gaps in traditional eCOA solutions, streamlining and simplifying questionnaire licensing, localization, and design for faster deployment

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, announced the general availability of its electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) product designed to address the difficulties and delays in deploying traditional eCOA products with a solution that delivers simplified questionnaire licensing and localizations, streamlined device logistics, and improved data integrity. Click to tweet.

Suvoda eCOA is delivered on a single platform with Suvoda IRT and eConsent, and is designed to work seamlessly with these products to help clinical trial sponsors and sites more efficiently manage complex clinical trials and focus more time on patient interactions.

"Collecting quality data on patient outcomes is often one of the most important parts of a clinical trial, but because of trial complexities and clunky eCOA solutions, it can be difficult," said Andrés Escallón, vice president, eCOA practice. "To tackle known eCOA inefficiencies head-on, Suvoda intentionally built its eCOA with the same philosophy as its IRT solution 10 years ago: design practical solutions that simplify complexity so sponsors can get lifesaving therapeutics to market faster."

Reimagined and streamlined eCOAWith the general availability of Suvoda's eCOA solution, Suvoda has reimagined eCOA to alleviate the pain points most expressed by customers during an extensive early adopter period. Four areas, in particular, were addressed that are deemed crucial to the success of eCOA deployments:

"Suvoda eCOA removes the added work burden often associated with today's eCOA implementations, enabling clinicians to focus more time on patient interactions," said Zach Hales, director of product management. "Suvoda's easy-to-use technology fits within the clinical workflow instead of fighting against it, making jobs easier and allowing site teams to do more with less."

About SuvodaSuvoda is a global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company consistently boasts a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of close to 70, far exceeding the technology industry average of 50, and has been selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1,000 trials across 80 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on Twitter and LinkedIn

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, (847) 340-6823mconklin@teamclarus.com  

Kathy Zoeller, (312) 485-2422kathy@mattsonpr.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759317/Suvoda_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia traditional eCOA solutions Availability licensing autorizzazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Pnrr, portavoce Ue: "Lavori ancora in corso su terza rata"
News to go
Università: meno laureati e tanti abbandoni
News to go
Milano, due morti via Cogne: ipotesi omicidio-suicidio
News to go
Vino, Irlanda primo Paese con alert sanitario su etichette
News to go
Euro 7, contrari Italia e altri 7 Paesi
News to go
Ucraina, Tajani: "F16? Lavoriamo a decisione comune Ue"
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 30 tonnellate di fitosanitari contraffatti e pericolosi
Giornata mondiale biodiversità: un milione di specie a rischio a causa dell'uomo
News to go
Zaporizhia, Kiev: "Ripristinata energia centrale"
News to go
Clima ed eventi estremi, l'allarme dell'Omm
News to go
Arabia Saudita, prima donna nello spazio: è "missione storica"
News to go
Elezioni in Grecia, Mitsotakis: "Speranza e unità hanno vinto"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza