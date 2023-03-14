The 133rd Canton Fair to Add Brand New Exhibition Sections and Upgrade Exhibition Structure

GUANGZHOU, China, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The preparations of online-offline-merged 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Cantor Fair") continue to advance. Three new exhibition sections and three new zones will be added starting from this session to further meet the sourcing queries of current trending hits.

The Canton Fair will include three new exhibition sections to its 133rd edition:

and another three new zones within existing categories to global buyers:

In response to market demand, this year's Canton Fair has expanded exhibition sections of Electronics & Household Electrical Appliances, Machinery, Vehicles and Spare Parts, Lighting Equipment, and Consumer Goods. Among the 16 categories, two-thirds will reach the scale of medium- and large-scale specialized exhibitions, in particular, the scale of Consumer Goods, Textiles & Garments, Home Decorations, and Electronics & Household Electrical Appliances is close to or exceeds 150,000 square meters. Larger exhibition sections can better meet buyers' sourcing demands for popular themes.

This year's Canton Fair will attract a large number of exhibitors in its physical and virtual exhibitions, with over record-breaking 30,000 exhibitors in each. Taking into account their strengths and characteristics, the local commerce departments and the Canton Fair have carefully selected high-quality enterprises from various industries, including more than 2,000 brand companies along with nearly 4,000 leading companies that include "little giants"—companies that specialize in their niche sectors, companies that have won the manufacturing single champions, or rated as national high-tech enterprises, credited with customs AEO advanced certification, as well as a large number of active and growing enterprises with strong market development capabilities, providing global buyers with diversified supplier choices.

The 133rd Canton Fair will also open Area D of its Complex for the first time, expanding the total exhibition area from 1.18 million to 1.5 million square meters, and increasing the booth number to nearly 70,000.

For more information about latest news regarding the upcoming 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact: Ms. Cai, caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn

