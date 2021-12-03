Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:56 Pnrr, Draghi: "Opportunità straordinaria per ridurre disuguaglianze"

17:55 Covid oggi Lombardia, 2.809 contagi e 15 morti. A Milano 961 casi

17:52 Covid Gb oggi, 50mila contagi: "Rischio ondata per variante Omicron"

17:29 Variante Omicron, Oms: non risultano morti, sintomi anche severi

17:27 Covid oggi Piemonte, 1.189 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 3 dicembre

17:14 Innovazione, Sinergy flow vincitore assoluto del Pni 2021

17:08 Variante Omicron, Ecdc: rilevati altri 30 casi in Ue

17:04 Vaccino 5-11 anni, devono farlo anche i bambini guariti?

16:54 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.493 contagi e 7 morti. A Roma 720 nuovi casi

16:51 New York, studente italiano ucciso a coltellate

16:40 No vax, Feltri: "Capisco Mentana ma non puoi impedire di dire anche sciocchezze"

16:30 Del Debbio: "Mentana non ospita no vax? Non critico sua scelta, io apro a dibattito"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Global Sales of GWM pickup Exceeds 2 Million Units

03 dicembre 2021 | 14.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GWM pickup announced at the Auto Guangzhou 2021 that its total global sales exceeded two million units, which made the brand become the first Chinese pickup brand achieving such sales performance.

The pickup truck is the first vehicle type produced by GWM, and according to official statistics, GWM pickup has seen rapid sales growth for many years. Its global sales in 2019 were 148,830 units, up 7.85% year-on-year. In 2020, such sales soared by 51.2% year-on-year to 225,000 units. Particularly, GWM POER, Wingle 5, and Wingle 7 became the top three in single model sales in the global pickup market. This year, GWM pickup sold 187,000 units in just three quarters, and especially GWM POER has sold more than 10,000 units in 16 consecutive months.

GWM pickup has received widely praises from many international auto media, which is an important reason behind its increasing sales growth. In a professional off-road test drive in Russia, the local professional auto media Auto.ru commented that GWM pickup is superior to other pickup brands in driving quality, excellent handling and off-road performance. Bakkie & Truck, an authoritative South African auto magazine, rated GWM pickup as one of the "Top 3 Pickups in the World" along with other big pickup brands. This brand was also assessed as "one of the most collectible models in the future" by Driven, a senior auto media, in New Zealand.

In the global market, many models of GWM pickup have been recognized by customers for their excellent performance, laying a solid foundation for its sales of more than two million units. Russian customer Burtsev was very satisfied with Wingle 7 for its superb load-carrying capacity and reliability. "I'm gonna include Wingle 7 in my purchase list," he said. After launch in the Middle East market, GWM POER was highly recognized by Bahraini champion racer Salah for ride comfort and controllability. "GWM POER has the ability to overcome special road conditions, and is a practical choice for family trips and shopping," he said with a smile.

As of October 2021, GWM pickup has sold more than 20,000 units for 14 consecutive months. In November, this brand launched several new models at the Auto Guangzhou 2021, including Jingang POER, the concept model super pickup and Heidan, paving the way for the further improvement of global sales in the future.

For the future expectation, Zhang Haobao, General Manager of GWM pickup, said, "By 2025, GWM pickup is going to achieve annual sales of more than 500,000 units, and rank among the top three in global pickup sales."

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1701943/GWM.mp4

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
brand achieving such sales performance brand griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, Cdm approva disegno di legge
News to go
Green pass Italia, circolare Viminale: "Controlli decisivi"
News to go
Enna, allevatore ucciso nel 2020: 4 arresti
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi
News to go
Manovra, sindacati insoddisfatti dopo incontro con governo
News to go
Covid, scoperti dai Nas 281 medici e sanitari non vaccinati al lavoro
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: a ottobre + 35mila occupati
News to go
Onu chiede 41 mld di dollari per crisi umanitarie
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 2 dicembre
News to go
Afghanistan, il rapporto di Save the Children
News to go
"Londra città più vivibile del mondo"
News to go
Covid, in Germania lockdown per non vaccinati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza