Martedì 03 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 10:11
comunicato stampa

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Team and Individual Final

03 agosto 2021 | 07.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

British take team title and Krajewski grabs individual gold for Germany

Britain'sOliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen were in a league of their own when cruising to Eventing team gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Baji Koen Equestrian Park. This was their country's fourth team title but it's been a very long wait since Richard Meade, Mary Gordon-Watson, Bridget Parker and Mark Phillips stood top of the podium a full 49 years ago in Munich in 1972. Australia took the silver tonight, while the defending champions from France claimed the bronze.

Germany’s Julia Krajewski has entered the equestrian history books as the very first female athlete to take the Individual Olympic Eventing title following victory with Amande de B’Neville at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Baji Koen tonight.

And Germany'sJulia Krajewski has entered the equestrian history books as the very first female athlete to take the Individual Olympic Eventing title. When the Games last took place in Tokyo back in 1964 the USA's Lana du Pont was the first woman to compete in the three-day event, so female firsts and the Tokyo Olympics seem to be intrinsically linked.

In the battle for the remaining Individual podium places it was Britain'sTom McEwen who took the silver while Australia'sAndrew Hoy clinched the bronze. Hoy's result is nothing short of sensational because the three-time team gold medallist has a staggering record of participation at eight Olympic Games dating all the way back to Los Angeles in 1984. He was only 25 years old back then, and today at the age of 62 he's as competitive as ever.

Team

Tom McEwen paved the path to Britain's team victory with a superb round from Toledo de Kresker over the first of Santiago Varela's beautifully decorated tracks tonight. However team-mate Laura Collett had a scary moment when London 52 baulked at the water tray at fence four and scattered poles everywhere before regaining his equilibrium.

Individual

The Individual finale was truly gripping as the top-25 slogged it out. Japan'sKazuma Tomoto collected just 0.4 penalties when seventh-last to go with the lovely Vinci de la Vigne, and when France'sChristopher Six faulted at the last of the triple combination on the new course Tomoto began to move up the order.

Colletts's bay gelding left the last two fences on the floor but when Hoy followed with a clear the top three had absolutely no breathing space. Last in, Krajewski could have been completely overwhelmed but held her nerve to deliver a fabulous round from the mare she calls Mandy. She would take the top step of the podium and her place in equestrian history, ahead of McEwen and Hoy in silver and bronze.

RESULTS HERE

READ FULL REPORTHERE

ImagesImages available on FEI Flickr for editorial use only.

FEI Social MediaFacebook, Instagram, Twitter, FEI-YouTube

#EquestrianDressage #Dressage #Equestrian #Tokyo2020 #Olympics

Video contentAll video footage is available at https://fei.broadcast-content.tv/ with the following login details: media@fei.org Password: FEI2018

Media ToolkitView the FEI Equestrian Media Toolkit here

Follow all media updates and competition results throughout the Games.

Click here for more information on Equestrian at the Olympic Games

About FEI

Media contact:

Shannon GibbonsFEI Media Relations & Media Operations ManagerShannon.gibbons@fei.org+41 78 750 61 46

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586824/Julia_Krajewski.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578235/Logo.jpg

 

FEI Logo

 

