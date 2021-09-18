Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 19 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:57 Europei pallavolo, Italia in finale

23:02 X Factor, un italiano (in)canta in Romania: chi è Nick Casciaro - Video

22:47 Covid oggi Piemonte, 237 contagi: bollettino 18 settembre

22:39 Covid oggi Veneto, 536 contagi: bollettino 18 settembre

22:12 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 403 contagi: bollettino 18 settembre

22:02 Superenalotto, estrazione vincente oggi: numeri

21:26 Berlusconi, Renzi: "Perizia psichiatrica è persecuzione"

21:12 Green pass obbligatorio, aumento prenotazioni vaccino

20:39 Inter-Bologna 6-1, show nerazzurro

20:03 Turismo e sostenibilità al centro della 3a giornata del Salone Nautico di Genova

19:47 Elezioni Milano, Bernardo: "Senza soldi lunedì mi ritiro"

19:21 Roma: Comes (Fdi), 'con Michetti lavoro primo obiettivo, snellire burocrazia o perdiamo tutti'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: China Zoomlion speeds up machinery cluster dev. with manufacturing park cons. in full swing

18 settembre 2021 | 09.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "smart industry city" project by Hunan-based Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (000157.SZ; 01157.HK) on Friday took off in full swing with the headquarters building, the engineering crane machinery manufacturing park, the concrete pumping machinery park, and the aerial-work machinery park kicking off construction.

Eyeing for a global construction machinery cluster, the smart industry city project is expected to generate some 100 billion yuan of output value annually when put into function.

The project will gear Changsha City with high-end smart manufacturing namecard and a highland for advanced manufacturing base, said Changsha mayor Zheng Jianxin.

Looking ahead, Zoomlion will accelerate intelligent and green transformation and cluster development to further contribute to building Changsha City a "capital for construction machinery", said Zoomlion chairman Zhan Chunxin.

The project mainly consists of four parks with the excavating machinery park already in operation.

Annual output value of the four parks is planned to range 20-30 billion yuan each, according to Zoomlion vice president Fu Ling, noting that the project is expected to become the world's largest construction machinery intelligent manufacturing park when completed.

It is noted that more than 260 robots, 57 intelligent production lines and four "dark factories" are planned for the engineering crane machinery park. For the concrete pumping machinery park, visual recognition, AI decision-making, laser scanning, and 3D modeling will be in place to gear 32 intelligent production lines for welding, machining, painting, and assembly. For aerial-work machinery manufacturing park, 620 sets of automation equipments are planned with 27 intelligent production lines.

Efficiency is another keyword, with the project expected to witness one concrete pump truck rolling off production line every 30 minutes, one crane every 18 minutes, one aerial work platform product every 7.5 minutes and one excavator every 6 minutes when in use.

The project also adopts sustainable philosophy such as environment-friendly details like low emission, water recycle, zero VOC emissions in the manufacturing process which is partly powered by PV solar, according to assistant president Dong Jun.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/323890.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1629275/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN11584 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Meccanica AltroAltro Ambiente Altro ICT ICT full swing full smart industry city swing
Vedi anche
News to go
Cannabis, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, quanto rischiano i non vaccinati
News to go
Bambini ed emicrania, "non esistono cibi vietati"
News to go
Scuola, Bianchi firma Atto di indirizzo
News to go
"Terrone non è insulto": Accademia Crusca finisce in tribunale
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, 4.552 contagi: i numeri
News to go
Green pass e lavoro, stop a stipendio a chi è senza
News to go
Green pass, controlli su bus: riscontate 21 violazioni
News to go
Fitch rialza stime Italia, Pil 2021 a +5,7%
News to go
Vaccino covid, 3,4 mln di over 50 senza nessuna dose
News to go
Nato in Italia, Mattarella a Napoli per i 70 anni
News to go
Clima, l'allarme in un'indagine Bbc
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza