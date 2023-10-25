FII INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION TO ACT TO ADDRESS SIX MAJOR CONCERNS RAISED DURING GLOBAL RESEARCH

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FII Institute, the global non-profit organization that brings people together to deliver actionable solutions to the world's most pressing challenges has announced a Resolution to tackle six of the top concerns identified during a major global survey of 50,000 people from 23 countries, highlighting increasing discontent across a range of issues.

This year's FII PRIORITY Compass report identifies six key issues, common to communities across the world:

In response to this, the FII resolves to promote quality education and digital literacy to enhance employability and inclusion, support transition to efficient and renewable energy and encourage equitable and inclusive healthcare through innovation.

The Institute will achieve this by reinforcing our collective thought leadership to better understand and address humanity's most pressing priorities, bring world leaders together to align on how to take tangible actions and identify and invest in cutting-edge solutions and locally-led initiatives.

At the FII7 summit currently underway in Riyadh (24 -26 October) 6,000 leaders, investors, experts, academics and innovators are taking part in over 200 panels and discussions designed to tackle the big issues facing humanity.

Richard Attias, CEO of Future Investment Initiative Institute said, "These are troubling times for people across the world who face uncertainty on almost all fronts – from their finances to the future of the planet. FII is committed to setting in motion firm action to tackle these concerns – using our convening power to bring together changemakers, innovators, policymakers and investors to not only discuss and strategize but to act, and this Resolution is a signifier of that intent."

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global nonprofit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

