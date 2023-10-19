Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 22:50
Israele, nave Usa intercetta missili da Yemen. Razzi da Libano e Gaza

Ospedale Gaza, Renzi: "Sinistra che ha accusato Israele chieda scusa"

Russia, il viaggio di Putin in Cina è stato un flop? L'analisi

SuperEnalotto, combinazione vincente di oggi 19 ottobre 2023

Cecina, consiglieri si dimettono: sindaco Lippi decade - Video

Finge l'infarto per non pagare la cena in 20 ristoranti, arrestato

Calcio, Cannavaro: "In Italia stadi osceni, fanno cag…"

Strage Erba, Olindo: "Il futuro? E' con Rosa fuori dal carcere"

Mtv Europe Music Awards annullati per motivi di sicurezza

Maltempo in Italia, scatta allerta meteo: le Regioni coinvolte

Juve non abbandona Fagioli: "Sostegno a Nicolò, lo aspettiamo"

Ron: "Mai mescolato la musica con la politica"

comunicato stampa

GeniusBOS Receives Orders For Medium Voltage Transformers

18 ottobre 2023 | 20.10
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeniusBOS today announced that the company has received orders for medium voltage transformers for delivery in the United States. The company is focused on further developing this important product category.

Andrew Worden, CEO of GeniusBOS, stated: "Our customers expressed that transformers are too expensive, lead times are too long, and service levels are poor. We have responded by bringing to market the 1 to 10 kVA medium voltage transformer offering. It is gratifying to see that customers are already awarding orders to us."

About GeniusBOS

GeniusBOS is the ultimate powerhouse in providing groundbreaking balance of systems (BOS) and MV transformer solutions. Our relentless pursuit of innovation has led us to develop state-of-the-art products that are meticulously crafted with customers for customers.

Every GeniusBOS creation undergoes an uncompromising journey of research, development, and rigorous testing. Our cutting-edge facilities and advanced manufacturing techniques empower us to unleash BOS and transformer solutions that spearhead technological progress.

GeniusBOS is a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of GameChange Solar Corp.

For more information on GeniusBOS, visit www.geniusbos.com

Contact:GeniusBOSinfo@geniusbos.com+1 (603) 630-5489

Our mailing address is:230 East AvenueSuite 100Norwalk, CT 06855

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250226/GeniusBOS_Receives_Orders.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geniusbos-receives-orders-for-medium-voltage-transformers-301961037.html

