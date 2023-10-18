Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

Sungold Unveils the Future of Sustainable Solar Solutions at Solar & Storage Live 2023

18 ottobre 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungold, the renowned provider of customized solar solutions, is proud to announce its participation in Solar & Storage Live 2023 (SSL 2023) and its prominent showcase at booth A1. Sungold's presence at the event is a testament to its commitment to sustainability and the presentation of an outstanding range of solar products tailored to meet diverse energy needs.

Pioneer in sustainable solar solutions

Sungold has always been at the forefront of the solar industry. At SSL 2023, Sungold presents the well-received balcony solar system kits, portable solar panels, and flexible solar panels for RV – all catering to a global audience seeking efficient and sustainable energy solutions.

Sungold Balcony Solar System is popular in Europe for its innovative approach to solar energy utilization. The system is designed to maximize solar energy usage in urban environments and meet the growing demand for sustainable urban living across Europe. Colorful solar panels can be installed on balconies to transform urban living spaces into power centers, promoting a greener urban lifestyle.

Sungold portable solar panels and flexible solar panels are also popular with North American outdoor enthusiasts, campers, and individuals looking for a reliable portable power source. These panels are known for their versatility, lightweight design, and superior efficiency, making them valuable companions for those seeking energy independence.

Recently, Sungold's Hi-Power series portable solar panels achieved a major milestone by passing the rigorous IEC63163 test. This achievement underscores the company's strong commitment to quality and reliability and strengthens its position in the industry.

15 Years of Solar Energy

With 15 years in the solar energy industry, Sungold continues to innovate, gaining insights into specific customer needs and delivering tailor-made solar solutions. "One world, one home, blue skies!" is more than just a company motto; it's a guiding philosophy woven into every facet of Sungold's operations. The company is devoted to reducing carbon emissions, leading the way to a brighter future for all.

Sungold invites all event attendees to explore its latest products and discuss sustainable energy's future. Visit booth A1 at SSL 2023 to discover more about the innovative solar solutions offered by Sungold.

For the official Sungold website, please visit www.sungoldpower.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Sungold Solar

Email: sales@sungoldsolar.cn

Phone: +86-(0)755-2968 5821

Website: https://www.sungoldsolar.com/

Linkedin

Facebook

Youtube

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungold-unveils-the-future-of-sustainable-solar-solutions-at-solar--storage-live-2023-301960720.html

