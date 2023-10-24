Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:06 Paura di cambiare lavoro? Da curriculum a soft skills ecco come superarla

17:05 Salute, pediatri: "Oltre 10% giovanissimi stranieri è obeso e sovrappeso"

16:58 Spazio, testata la nuova macchina fotografica lunare

16:47 Caraibi da paura, ad Halloween gli italiani volano al sole

16:40 Ucraina, "per Ue resta priorità". Droni Kiev vicino centrale nucleare Kursk

16:31 Pensioni, quota 103 e come si calcola assegno massimo: news Manovra 2024

16:25 Salute, pediatri: "Per stranieri rischio doppio mortalità neonatale e più maltrattamenti"

16:19 Diritto oblio oncologico, si punta a legge entro fine anno

16:10 Meloni: "Manovra 2024 in dirittura d'arrivo. Nessun problema con Salvini, Tajani e Mediaset"

16:08 Mare: Mattarella, "Fondamentale per difesa ambiente"

16:08 Porto Palermo quarto in Italia e decimo nel bacino del Mediterraneo per numero crocieristi

15:55 Meritocrazia Italia, Cattaneo: "Apatia male del nostro tempo, voglia di partecipare importante"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Trina Solar: A driving force towards global green energy

24 ottobre 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or "the company"), a global leader in smart solar energy solutions for a net-zero future, has stressed the importance of collaboration along the solar value chain to drive the energy transition in the EMEA region at BloombergNEF (BNEF) Summit 2023, which was held in London earlier this month.

Speaking at the event, Gonzalo de la Viña, President of Trina Solar EMEA, said: "We must work together and scale up green energy deployment to achieve a net-zero future for the coming generations."

In his welcome speech, de la Viña called on the renewable energy sector to work together to achieve the ambitious green energy targets in Europe and beyond. He elaborated on five areas: sustainability across the solar industry; making renewable energy affordable for everyone; PV's role as part of a holistic new energy system; the need for significant grid and infrastructure development at a national level; and long-term collaboration and partnerships.

A panel discussion, hosted by Tim Day, Investment Fund Manager at Trina Solar, offered opportunity for industry leaders to explore ways the industry can 'get moving' to build partnerships and establish shared goals to meet the global demand of achieving a net-zero future. The panel included representatives from Aquila Capital, Eni Plenitude, Next Energy Capital and Iberdrola.

The importance of trust, collaboration and innovation were at the heart of the discussion. According to Rossano Francia, Head of Global Procurement at Plenitude, supplier transparency will enable a level playing field for businesses in the renewables sector, while new regulations on sustainability will better support the industry to move forward together.

Kevin Mclelland, Global Construction & Procurement Director at Next Energy Capital added that localised manufacturing and accountability are important areas for the entire solar industry to focus on in order to drive sustainability.

While Fernando Torrico, Electrical Engineer at Iberdrola, believes that businesses should partner to review existing and historical energy systems as part of the switch to net-zero energy.

Following the panel discussion, Özer Ergül, Supply Chain Sustainability and Operational Excellence Executive at Aquila Capital, commented that the exchange was "truly insightful". According to Ergül, transparency is the foundation of sustainable collaboration, helping eliminate frictions that block the acceleration of solar, while "clearing the fog" in the years to come.

Going forward, Trina Solar will work together with its sustainable partners to accelerate the solar value chain for a net-zero future, said Derrick Kowalski, Head of Utility Sales Europe, in his presentation titled United for a bigger goal: Driving the energy transition in EMEA. Kowalski commented, "For the past 26 years, Trina Solar has stayed true to its mission of 'Solar Energy for All'. And we are committed to leading the way in smart solar energy solutions for a net-zero future with integrated green manufacturing, sustainable financials and sustainable production design."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-solar-a-driving-force-towards-global-green-energy-301965712.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia Trina Solar Co. Ltd. at BloombergNEF smart solar energy solutions Co.
Vedi anche
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa
News to go
Roma, si appropriavano di buoni fruttiferi giacenti: 3 arresti
News to go
Calcio, oggi in campo Atalanta, Roma e Fiorentina
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Milano, arrestato noto rapper Shiva per tentato omicidio
News to go
Rottamazione cartelle esattoriali, scadenza il 31 ottobre
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza