"A Decade and Beyond": Creality Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation and Community Engagement

HUIZHOU, China, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, a leading global 3D printer manufacturer, celebrated its 10th anniversary on April 9 in Huizhou, China, with exciting events and product launches. Themed as "A Decade and Beyond," the milestone event not only commemorates years of achievements but also reaffirms Creality's commitment to innovation and fostering a vibrant 3DP community worldwide. The grand event attracted nearly 300 attendees.

New Brand Language Rendered through Engaging User Activities

The anniversary event marked a significant moment for Creality, showcasing a new logo - a creative green "A" symbolizing sustainability, proficiency, and community. The brand's essence, encapsulated in "USAVE" - Usable, Smart, Affordable, Versatile, Enjoyable, emphasizes a commitment to innovation. Creality encourages creativity with its new slogan 'Imagine It, Make It'. Engaging anniversary activities like the Video Challenge and Museum Invasion showcased global user journeys, celebrating Creality's impact.

Over the past decade, Creality has led the 3D printing industry evolution, democratizing access with Creality Devices, Creality Cloud, and Creality Ecosystem. Reflecting on its journey, Creality transitions into "Creality Life," dedicating itself to technology-driven creativity and empowerment.

Presenting the Groundbreaking Printers

Creality seized the occasion to unveil several cutting-edge products, including multi-color 3D printers and ecosystem enhancements, designed to revolutionize the printing experience for users of all skill levels.

Creality K2 Plus + Creality Filament System (CFS)

The groundbreaking K2 Plus, the latest addition to Creality's esteemed K Series, boasts a substantial 350mm cubed build volume. Leveraging the comprehensive Creality Filament System (CFS), it pioneers multi-color 3D printing, revolutionizing filament management with RFID-enabled automatic identification and selection. The CFS supports effortless creation of stunning 16-color prints, with smart cartridge management and integration with Creality OS ensuring optimal filament pairing. With a sealed design and anti-escape feature, the CFS accommodates up to four 1kg filament rolls per box. Beyond its multi-filament capabilities, the K2 Plus offers unmatched print quality and efficiency, featuring precision engineering, active chamber heating, and next-generation extrusion. Empowered by Creality OS and Edge AI technology, it provides seamless connectivity and intelligent monitoring. Creality plans to introduce the entire K2 series with CFS multi-color kit as standard on every model, available globally from July 31st.

Ender-3 V3 Plus

One step up from the new Ender-3 V3 launched earlier this year, the Ender-3 V3 Plus is a powerhouse designed to boost creativity. With a generous build volume of 300x300x330mm, CoreXZ technology enabling speeds of up to 600mm/s, and a robust all-metal frame bolstered with support rods for added stability, this printer revolutionizes large-scale printing. Equipped with two powerful Y-axis motors, a direct extrusion system, and an integrated tri-metal nozzle, it ensures clog-free extrusion and precise filament melting for flawless prints. Enhanced with dual part cooling fans, auto calibration, and compatibility with Creality OS, this printer offers unparalleled convenience and quality in 3D printing.

HALOT-Mage S

Featuring a 10.1" 14K mono LCD, the HALOT-Mage S 14K delivers stunning precision at 150mm/h with "Dynax+" mode. The uniform integral light source ensures sharp prints with 0.02-0.09mm accuracy. With Speed-intended "Pictor" film and Smart HALOT OS for remote printing, it offers unparalleled control. Plus, its built-in air purifier guarantees an odor-free experience.

Ecosystem Expansion Sweeping the Board

In line with Creality's commitment to a comprehensive 3D printing ecosystem, significant expansions in accessories were announced, enhancing productivity, creativity, and user experience.

Creality Falcon2 Pro 60W - The World's First Enclosed Laser Engraver & Cutter

With 60W cutting power, and three lasers in one, the Creality Falcon2 Pro 60W ensures efficient cutting and precise engraving. Its fully enclosed design ensures safety, while the built-in camera allows for auto-positioning, enhancing convenience. Additionally, a bonus 1.6W laser module enables ultra-fine engraving.

CR-Scan Otter - Small to Large, Scan It, Make It

Able to scan objects ranging between 10-2000mm with up to 0.02mm accuracy and innovative four-lens stereo vision, the CR-Scan Otter offers 24-bit full-color scanning for detailed and accurate results. Its anti-shaking feature guarantees smooth scanning, expanding versatility by scanning black/metal objects without spraying.

CR-Scan Raptor - Ultra High Accuracy, Choice for Metrology-grade

With high accuracy up to 0.02mm, speeds up to 60fps, and seven laser lines scanning, the CR-Scan Raptor is the ultimate choice for precise scanning. Featuring infrared structured light scanning, it covers sizes from 5-2000mm, offering versatility across applications. Lightweight and portable at 370g, it suits various scanning needs.

Materials Innovation

Creality introduces more various, colorful, environmentally friendly printing materials. Offering over 50 vibrant filament colors across the Ender, CR, and Hyper series, Creality introduces the innovative RFID series filament for color and material recognition via Creality Cloud. New CF, PA, PETG, and resin materials cater to various printing needs.

3D-printed Shoes

Tagged as "Dragon Flame" and "Dragon Horn", Creality's 3D-printed shoes combine cutting-edge design with advanced additive manufacturing technology. Offering superior comfort, durability, and flexibility, they represent the future of footwear design, focusing on innovation and sustainability.

A Monumental Moment

The Anniversary event, centered around Creality's decade-long journey and its vision for the future, concluded with an appreciation dinner.

Adam AO, CEO of Creality, expressed his profound emotions regarding the milestone, stating, "I am deeply moved by the sense of pride and gratitude evoked by the past ten years and this remarkable anniversary. This celebration embodies not just a milestone but a testament to our enduring commitment to 3D printing innovation, industry, and community. Most importantly, we're committed to bringing what all these add up to into the next decade and beyond. I'd like to thank everyone here - together, we will continue to innovate, grow, and leave our mark on 3DP history."

Unprecedented Promotions on Creality Store and Amazon

To engage and reward the users and 3DP community, Creality also launched anniversary promotions on Creality Store and Creality's Amazon shop.

