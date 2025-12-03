CABIO Showcases Life-Stage Nutrition Innovation at Fi Europe 2025 Paris as the New Global Headquarter Opens

PARIS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 30th milestone edition of Food Ingredients Europe 2025, the leading Chinese biotechnology company CABIO showcases its comprehensive nutritional ingredients portfolio while simultaneously announcing the official opening of its new Global Headquarter-Wuhan Synthetic Biology Innovation Hub, marking a pivotal leap forward in pioneering the future of synthetic biology.

New Global Headquarter Strengthens Innovation Foundation

CABIO's state-of-the-art headquarter represents more than infrastructure—it's a declaration of future ambitions and China's synthetic biology innovation prowess. The hub embodies three core values: Deepening Innovation through an open platform uniting brilliant minds to explore synthetic biology's boundless potential; Strengthening Collaboration via dynamic spaces engineered to spark creativity and cross-disciplinary partnerships; and Amplifying Impact with advanced facilities and enhanced R&D capabilities to deliver greater value to global partners and drive sustainable industry growth.

Precisely Capturing Industry Trends

Innova Market Insights reveals that HMO ingredients show 18% annual growth across life-stage nutrition applications, while Europe's Omega-3 market demonstrates robust 7-9% CAGR. European consumers increasingly prioritize sustainable sourcing, scientific validation, and clean-label solutions, with gut health, personalized nutrition, and life-stage wellness emerging as core industry focuses—trends perfectly aligned with CABIO's innovation strategy.

Five Core Product Lines

CABIO®ARA delivers 20+ years of infant nutrition excellence. CABIO®Omega-3 series, from sustainable microalgae, addresses needs from infant brain development to adult cardiovascular health. Keyshine®HMOs 2'-FL utilizes advanced fermentation for breast milk-mimicking infant nutrition extending to adult wellness. Keyshine®N-Acetylneuraminic Acid offers dual benefits for neurological development and skin health. Additionally, diversified application solutions provide customized partnerships across infant-to-adult nutrition spectrum.

Opening New Chapter of Global Collaboration

The new headquarter empowers CABIO's global expansion. With advanced R&D facilities and an open innovation platform, CABIO continues delivering premium, traceable nutritional ingredients to European and global partners, jointly driving sustainable development in nutrition and health industries. Visit CABIO's booth to explore unlimited possibilities in nutritional innovation.

About CABIO

CABIO established in 2004, was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market in 2019 (Stock Code: 688089). The company leverages synthetic biology as its foundational technology, with a technological platform that encompasses key modules such as strain-directed breeding, precise cellular regulation, and efficient separation and purification. Through innovative cell factory preparation methods and sustainable bio-intelligent manufacturing, CABIO provides high-quality functional ingredients, bio-based products, and innovative solutions to global customers.

