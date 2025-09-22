CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: "United as One World Voices of Peace" Concert Honors Historic Anniversary

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "United as One World Voices of Peace" Concert Honors Historic Anniversary.

Renowned artists will take the stage at New York's iconic Lincoln Center on September 23 at 7 PM for the highly anticipated "United as One World Voices of Peace" Film Concert, an event honoring the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the founding of the United Nations. Presented by China Media Group (CMG), the concert promises an evening of extraordinary performances, blending music, film, and global messages of peace and unity.

The concert features internationally acclaimed piano virtuoso Lang Lang, violinist Randall Goosby, and vocalists Kameron Lopreore, Efraín Solís, and William Guanbo Su, alongside the New York International Symphony Orchestra and Choir, the United Nations Symphony Orchestra and United Nations Singers.

The concert pays tribute to the arduous yet significant history of the World Anti-Fascist War. It serves as a reminder of humanity's shared struggle against conflict and oppression, while also highlighting the enduring role of the United Nations in promoting peace, cooperation, and mutual understanding over the past eight decades.

By bringing together diplomats, UN officials, and world-renowned artists, the "United as One World Voices of Peace" Film Concert embodies the ideals of international solidarity and collaboration that the UN represents. The evening seeks not only to honor the achievements of the past but also to inspire future generations to uphold the values of dialogue, unity, and collective responsibility in building a more peaceful and cooperative world.

China Media Group recently launched a global call for AI film creations under the theme "Bright Future of Humanity." In its first phase, outstanding works were selected that creatively combine AI and creativity to convey the spirit of "Remembering History, Living in Peace," while envisioning a shared future for humanity. A curated collection of these works will also be screened during the event.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact : Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.