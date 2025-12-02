FUN88 Introduces USDT Payments for Faster, Safer, and More Rewarding Gaming

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FUN88, a leading platform in igaming and sports entertainment, is proud to announce the launch of USDT (Tether) as a new payment option. This addition provides users with a faster, more secure way to manage funds, ensuring smooth transactions from deposits to withdrawals. Supported by major exchanges like Binance, USDT enhances the FUN88 experience with speed, reliability, and convenience.

Key Benefits of Using USDT on FUN88:

The FUN88 KYC process follows strict anti-money-laundering policies, ensuring a safe and fair environment for all players.

Exclusive USDT Promotions:

To celebrate this launch, FUN88 is offering special rewards for USDT users:

FUN88 offers a secure and engaging experience with simple registration, the FUN88 app, and rewarding gameplay. New players can enjoy attractive benefits, including a welcome bonus. With the integration of USDT as a payment option, FUN88 ensures a fast, secure, and exciting journey for all players- from sign-up and first deposit to withdrawals.

About FUN88:

FUN88 is a trusted online platform offering a secure, easy-to-use experience for sports, esports, slots, lottery, fishing, and casino games, supported by fast payments and great promotions. As a leading innovator in the industry, FUN88 has partnered with major sports figures like football legend Iker Casillas, NBA stars Tony Parker and Kobe Bryant, and served as the official Asian partner of Newcastle United FC.

Contact:FUN88 Global Website: https://global.fun88.com/Email: cs.thai@fun88. com, cs.viet@fun88. com

Facebook: https://global.f88 .uk/th-fun88officialfb, https://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88officialfbYouTube: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88officialyt, https://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88officialyt

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836146/FUN88_Launch_USDT.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707566/5651207/FUN88_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.