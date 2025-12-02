Spiro Expands Global Creative Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of 2Heads

This integration combines creative innovation, expertise and global scale to deliver next-generation experiential solutions for brands worldwide.

LAS VEGAS and LONDON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro®, the global experiential agency within GES, today announced its acquisition of 2Heads, a London-based creative agency renowned for innovative brand experiences across North America and Europe.

This acquisition strengthens Spiro's global footprint and expands its creative capabilities in the UK and European markets. Together, Spiro and 2Heads will deliver enhanced experiential solutions for clients, with a shared commitment to innovation, design excellence, and impactful storytelling.

Derek Linde, CEO of GES, said: "The acquisition of 2Heads reflects our continued commitment to expanding our global experiential capabilities through Spiro. By combining 2Heads' creative excellence with Spiro's strategic creative, reach and delivery infrastructure, we're creating a more comprehensive and connected ecosystem, one that accelerates growth for our clients and strengthens our leadership in the experiential space."

Founded in London, with locations in Los Angeles and Montreal, 2Heads has built a diverse portfolio across aerospace, technology, financial services, and consumer brands. The agency is known for immersive event experiences, design-driven storytelling, and strategic brand activations.

"2Heads shares our belief in the power of creativity and innovation to connect brands and people," said Jeff Stelmach, Global President of Spiro. "Together, we'll build on that shared vision by exploring new ways to deliver impactful, strategic creative experiences while ensuring continuity for the clients and teams that make both agencies exceptional. This combination expands our global presence and gives 2Heads' clients access to Spiro's worldwide scale, enabling us to deliver extraordinary experiences wherever their audiences are."

"For more than four decades, 2Heads has championed the power of creativity and innovation to augment the brand experience and transform how household names connect with people," said Paul Godwin, Managing Director, 2Heads. "Joining Spiro allows us to amplify that vision on a global scale, expanding what's possible for our clients while staying true to the craft, culture, and partnership that define who we are."

With this acquisition, Spiro continues to expand its global footprint, integrating creative excellence, digital innovation, and strategic insight to deliver transformative brand experiences for clients worldwide. Spiro operates as the global experiential agency within GES, a leading global provider of experiential marketing and exhibition services to brand marketers and event organizers.

About SpiroSpiro (sp-eye-roh) is a strategically led, creatively driven global experiential agency setting the benchmark for how brands connect and grow. By accelerating Brand Gravity, the data-informed, emotional, and behavioral pull between brands and their audiences, Spiro makes brands experiential. Globally connected and trusted by some of the world's most influential brands, Spiro creates the pull that keeps customers coming back. Spiro is a part of GES, a leading global provider of experiential marketing services and exhibitions to brand marketers and event organizers.

www.spiro.com | www.ges.com

About 2Heads2Heads is an award-winning experiential agency that connects people and brands through unskippable, unforgettable moments. Their immersive, exciting, compelling brand activations are led by human insight, sparked by creativity, fueled by innovation and driven by results. From gala launches to groundbreaking tech activations, clever design to inventive content, 2Heads' team of strategists, creatives, builders, inventors, logisticians, producers and technologists works together to help the greatest brands in the world engage their customers more effectively.

www.2heads.com

