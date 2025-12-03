Strava Releases 12th Annual Year in Sport Trend Report, Revealing That Doomscrolling Is Out, Movement Is In

New global data shows how Gen Z is prioritising fitness, connection, and community—plus unveils the year's top gear and new global city leaderboards.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the app for active people with over 180 million users across more than 185 countries, today released its 12th annual Year In Sport: Trend Report, revealing a fundamental shift in how younger generations are choosing to connect: they're logging off and lacing up.

Analysing billions of activities from Strava's global community alongside survey insights from more than 30,000 people (users and non-users of Strava), the report identifies a clear trend that Gen Z is turning away from passive scrolling toward active, real-world experiences.

In 2025, this generation showed us how they move: running and racing at all distances, finding community and connection at run clubs, and lifting weights to look and feel good. They also told us what their priorities are and how they are changing - putting movement first, even while on vacation, and spending money on fitness-related expenses over dating.

Overall in 2025, people across generations turned to Strava to find connection and celebrate progress, with 14 billion kudos given this year. Strava subscribers continued to explore the world together, spending one hour being active for every two minutes spent on the app.

"More than half of Gen Z plans to use Strava more in 2026, while most say they'll use Instagram and TikTok the same amount or less," said Michael Martin, chief executive officer of Strava. "As the fastest growing demographic on Strava, we know that Gen Z is looking for real experiences, not more time staring at screens. This generation is rewriting the rules, and we're committed to building the platform that keeps people connected and moving together for generations to come."

Running rules, but walking is on the riseRunning and racing boomed in 2025. Gen Z led the charge, but also embraced walking, weight training, and multi-sport variety to stay consistent.

Gen Z invested their time and money in exerciseDespite 65% of Gen Z reporting being directly affected by inflation, they're still doubling down on fitness spending and finding community, connection, and even romance along the way.

Active travel near and far (mostly near)International travel was out, exploring the backyard was in, and Gen Z stayed committed to working out wherever they went.

The year in gear (ft. AI)From running shoes to wearables, 2025 revealed clear winners across categories. This year, more users recorded their workouts on their phones, while a different running shoe claimed the number one spot for the first time. Technology also helped athletes work out smarter around the world, with Strava and Runna harnessing AI to turbo-charge performance. Strava's community-powered Routes feature - which analyses data from popular routes to generate personalised recommendations - proved especially popular, with a new route created every 19 seconds throughout the year.

City vs City: the 2025 LeaderboardsFrom the fastest metros to the cities where community matters most, Strava's global data revealed which cities dominated the leaderboards in 2025. Uri, Switzerland took the crown for most photo-worthy location, with 42% of activities including a photo. And weather proved no obstacle for dedicated Strava users in Riau Islands, Indonesia and Greater Reykjavík, Iceland leading the charge in scorching heat and freezing cold, respectively.

