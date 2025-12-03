Wingderm® Announces MDR Certification for Renuva 1550nm Non-Ablative Fractional Laser System

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingderm® announces that its Renuva 1550nm non-ablative fractional laser system has obtained MDR certification in the European Union, marking a significant regulatory milestone for the device within the EU market.

Renuva is certified under MDR for treating acne scars and striae across Fitzpatrick skin types I to VI. Before this approval, Renuva already held MDD certification in the EU. Moving from MDD to MDR reflects compliance with the latest regulatory standards for medical devices. Renuva's MDR certification provides partners with a clear compliance basis.

Renuva utilizes fractional photothermolysis technology, delivering controlled energy into micro-areas of the skin while preserving surrounding tissue. This approach aims to enhance the skin's appearance, supporting a comfortable and minimally interruptive beauty experience. Renuva is designed for professional settings and to allow clients to resume their daily activities with minimal interruption. Moreover, Renuva procedures can be adjusted according to professional guidance for safe operation on different skin types.

Specialists have shared many observations from Renuva procedures. "Renuva can be combined with other aesthetic procedures or used on its own within a treatment program. Individuals typically resume normal activities soon after each session, with the experience being described as well-tolerated." said Dr. Martyn King, Vice-chair of the Joint Council of Cosmetic Practitioners and member of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine. "Renuva treatment is frequently chosen by male clients, as the experience is generally described as comfortable, with limited disruption to daily life."

Renuva's MDR certification reinforces its market position and provides clinics with a regulated, technology-based option for professional aesthetic programs, empowering beauty professionals to offer innovative, safe, and customizable skin enhancement experiences.

About Wingderm®Wingderm® since its establishment in 2016, with the aim of "Aesthetics&Technology, Easy to Achieve", provides leading and reliable intelligent photoelectric medical aesthetic devices, which have been exported to more than 80 countries, with over 25,000 units installed, recognized for safety and effectiveness by experts and beauty seekers.

For more information, visit: https://www.wingderm.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837576/Image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798121/WINGDERM_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.