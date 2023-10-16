Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:46 Israele, Zaki: "Io cristiano e di sinistra con Hamas non c'entro nulla"

09:33 Morto a 76 anni giornalista Fabrizio Borghini, malore durante proiezione film del figlio

08:19 Elezioni Polonia 2023, leader opposizione Tusk rivendica vittoria

07:50 Israele, Netanyahu: "Niente tregua". Biden: "Grosso errore occupare Gaza"

07:26 Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa: 798 nell'hotspot

07:07 Manovra, oggi il Cdm: base di partenza 23 miliardi

06:55 Catania, violenza sessuale su alunne minorenni: preside arrestato

23:54 Che tempo che fa, la prima letterina di Luciana Littizzetto

23:42 Uccide bambino di 6 anni e ferisce la madre. Il movente: erano musulmani

23:23 E' morta Suzanne Somers, attrice di 'Tre cuori in affitto' aveva 76 anni

22:08 Elezioni Polonia 2023, Tusk annuncia vittoria: "Andremo al governo"

21:58 Biden: "Siamo Paese più potente della storia del mondo, daremo armi sia a Israele che a Ucraina"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Huai'an, UNESCO creative city of gastronomy, explores innovative dev. of food industry via premier regional food expo

16 ottobre 2023 | 05.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In east China-located Huai'an, a premier food expo in northern Yangtze River Delta kicked off on Thursday, gathering experts from home and abroad to share wisdom on vitalizing food industry and better benefiting people.

On October 12, the 6th China (Huai'an) International Food Expo and Golden Autumn Economic and Trade Fair commenced in the city, the main origin of the reputed Huaiyang cuisine, one of the four major traditional cuisines in China, and will last till October 14.

Before the food expo, another conference on innovative development of the world gastronomic capital was also held in Huai'an to discuss measures to better build the creative city of gastronomy.

As a pivotal place for development of Huaiyang cuisine, Huai'an has attached great importance to fostering Huaiyang cuisine industry and by sharing with the world the time honored gastronomic culture of Huaiyang cuisine, the city made itself better known to the outside world.

In 2021, Huai'an became the fifth UNESCO "City of Gastronomy" in China, following Chengdu, Shunde, Macao and Yangzhou.

Wang Xianghong, deputy mayor of the city, said Huaiyang cuisine as an eye-catching hallmark of Huai'an has profoundly integrated with the economic and social development of the city and apart from promoting Huaiyang cuisine, Huai'an pays nowadays close attention to leveraging its role as one of the world gastronomic capitals to boost local food industry for development of higher quality.

She thus expressed hopes for attendees of the conference to exchange opinions and insights on inheritance and application of Huaiyang cuisine culture and extend related cooperation.

Delicious food is always important ties for closer global cultural exchanges. The food expo provides an ideal platform for active connectivity of cities in the world and will help enrich the diversity and sustainability of the city, said an expert from the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

During the Conference, certificates of world gastronomic capital were issued to special city food consultants and representatives from Xiamen, Chengdu, Wuhan, Qingdao, Suzhou and Chaozhou in China and  Phuket of Thailand shared experience on creative food and other related topics.

See the original link:https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336473.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246535/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-huaian-unesco-creative-city-of-gastronomy-explores-innovative-dev-of-food-industry-via-premier-regional-food-expo-301956983.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Alimentazione Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza premier food expo vitalizing food industry cibo food
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, nuovo appello del Papa per la pace
Manovra, domani il via libera in Cdm
News to go
Polonia, si vota per le politiche: è sfida Tusk-Morawiecki
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Salario minimo, Cnel approva documento a maggioranza
News to go
Manovra 2024, lunedì il Consiglio dei Ministri
News to go
Francia, allerta terrorismo: chiuso il Louvre per motivi di sicurezza
News to go
Meteo Italia, bel tempo con le ore contate: in arrivo ciclone Medusa
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Stop ai glitter, Ue vieta vendita di prodotti che li contengono
News to go
Minacce a Ilaria Cucchi, la parlamentare ascoltata in Procura
News to go
Premier Giorgia Meloni in missione in Africa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza