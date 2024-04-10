Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Aprile 2024
Govt backs Italy-Albania social security bill

10 aprile 2024 | 11.32
Redazione Adnkronos
Govt backs Italy-Albania social security bill

Italy's cabinet has approved a bill to enact an accord with Albania that strengthens coordination of their social security legislation to ease movement of workers between the two countries and regulate their benefits.

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani asked the cabinet to approve the bill to implement an a bilateral agreement made in Rome on 6 February, which aims to improve the lot of workers moving between Italy and Albania and that of their families.

The accord cover old-age and disability pensions, unemployment, sickness and maternity benefits for employees and the self-employed in both countries.

