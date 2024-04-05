Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
Mattarella in two-day state visit to Ghana

05 aprile 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's president Sergio Mattarella
President Sergio Mattarella has arrived in Ghana for a state visit, where he will hold talks with the country's president Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, followed by a joint press conference.

During the visit through Saturday, Mattarella is also set to meet representatives of the Italian community in Ghana and embassy staff, the presidential palace said in a statement on Thursday.

Mattarella arrived in Ghana from Ivory Coast, where he hailed Italy's "excellent" relations with the West African country, calling it a key strategic partner in the energy and regional security fields and underlining Italy's wish to boost bilateral business and cultural ties.

