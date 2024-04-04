Nato 'a major bastion of freedom' for Western Europe

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation has been "a major bastion of freedom" for Western European countries since World War II and helped end "communist dictatorship" in Eastern Europe, according to Italy.

"Nato is a major bastion of freedom and has guaranteed Western Europe's independence and freedom in the postwar period," Tajani said in Brussels on Thursday.

Tajani was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a two-day Nato foreign ministers' meeting to mark Nato's 75th anniversary.

The North Atlantic Alliance "also made a decisive contribution to the end of communist dictatorship in Eastern Europe" said Tajani.

"It allowed many countries that were under the yoke of the Soviet Union to join the European Union and others to be candidates for membership, such as the Balkan countries," Tajani stated.

"This was a great achievement," he underlined.

Nato "stopped the advance of a dangerous dictatorship," said Tajani.

"After we got rid of the horrible Nazi dictatorship in Europe, we were in danger of having another one," he said.

Nato "helped defeat a dictatorship that continued to survive, which was stifling the freedom of so many countries," Tajani concluded.