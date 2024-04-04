Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 16:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Nato 'a major bastion of freedom' for Western Europe

04 aprile 2024 | 16.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Nato's flag
Nato's flag

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation has been "a major bastion of freedom" for Western European countries since World War II and helped end "communist dictatorship" in Eastern Europe, according to Italy.

"Nato is a major bastion of freedom and has guaranteed Western Europe's independence and freedom in the postwar period," Tajani said in Brussels on Thursday.

Tajani was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a two-day Nato foreign ministers' meeting to mark Nato's 75th anniversary.

The North Atlantic Alliance "also made a decisive contribution to the end of communist dictatorship in Eastern Europe" said Tajani.

"It allowed many countries that were under the yoke of the Soviet Union to join the European Union and others to be candidates for membership, such as the Balkan countries," Tajani stated.

"This was a great achievement," he underlined.

Nato "stopped the advance of a dangerous dictatorship," said Tajani.

"After we got rid of the horrible Nazi dictatorship in Europe, we were in danger of having another one," he said.

Nato "helped defeat a dictatorship that continued to survive, which was stifling the freedom of so many countries," Tajani concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Nato Western Europe European Union freedin Tajani
Vedi anche
Chiara Colosimo risponde alle 3 domande dell'Adnkronos
Terremoto a Taiwan, tremano ponti e palazzi - Video
Forte terremoto a Taiwan, il palazzo collassa e resta in bilico - Video
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"
News to go
Casa, "prezzi affitti cresciuti del 6,1% in due anni"
News to go
Bonus gasolio, domande al via dal primo aprile


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza