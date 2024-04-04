Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani underlines Italy's Palestinian Authority backing to Mustafa

04 aprile 2024 | 11.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

New Palestinian Authority premier and foreign minister Mohammed MustafaPhoto: PA website
New Palestinian Authority premier and foreign minister Mohammed MustafaPhoto: PA website

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani highlighted the government's support for the Palestinian Authority and a two-state solution to the long-running conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in phone talks with new PA premier Mohammad Mustafa.

"To the new Palestinian prime minister and foreign minister Mohammad Mustafa, I confirmed the Italian government's support for the PA and the two peoples, two states solution," Tajani wrote on X after the pair held phone talks late on Wednesday.

"Italy is committed to a ceasefire that will allow the release of hostages and humanitarian assistance," Tajani added.

Tajani referred to the devastating war between Israel and Islamist Palestinian group Hamas, which began seven months ago after Hamas killed almost 1,200 people and abducted some 240 in a 7 October cross-border attack.

PA president Mahmoud Abbas last week approved Mustafa's new 23-minister government, whose priorities include the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Abbas appointed Mustafa - a US-educated economist and his longtime advisor - in mid-March. The move came amid US pressure to reform the PA, which has limited powers in areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

No Palestinian elections have been held since January 2006, polls which Hamas won. Abbas' presidential mandate expired in 2009.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Antonio Tajani Mohammad Mustafa phone talks Palestinian Authority support Gaza
Vedi anche
Chiara Colosimo risponde alle 3 domande dell'Adnkronos
Terremoto a Taiwan, tremano ponti e palazzi - Video
Forte terremoto a Taiwan, il palazzo collassa e resta in bilico - Video
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"
News to go
Casa, "prezzi affitti cresciuti del 6,1% in due anni"
News to go
Bonus gasolio, domande al via dal primo aprile


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza