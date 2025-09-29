Kuaishou Highlights Digital Empowerment of Women and Girls at Global Education Forum in Beijing

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or "the Company"), a leading content community and social platform, reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive development at the 2025 International Symposium on Girls' and Women's Education, held at Beijing Normal University. The event, co-hosted by the National Commission of the People's Republic of China for UNESCO, UNESCO, and Beijing Normal University, gathered female leaders from across the globe to discuss practical solutions for advancing education for girls and women worldwide.

At the forum, Song Tingting, Vice President of Kuaishou Technology and Chairperson of the Kuaishou Public Welfare Foundation, shared the Company's latest efforts to empower women and girls through digital innovation. "Short video and livestreaming platforms like Kuaishou are becoming powerful tools to help women realize their potential," said Song. "By making technology accessible, we are enabling women to overcome barriers and participate more fully in economic and social development."

Breaking the Digital Barrier for Rural Women

Song highlighted the persistent digital divide faced by women in underserved areas. "Many women in rural communities still lack access to information and opportunities," she said. "Our role is to break down these invisible barriers through inclusive technology."

Since 2018, Kuaishou has launched multiple initiatives, such as "Happy Rural Leaders" and the "She-Power" Academy, to provide free digital skills training for women in remote regions. These programs have helped women improve their employability, start businesses, and gain visibility through the platform.

One inspiring example is Kuaishou user Zhang Xiaosi from Linyi, Shandong. After returning to her hometown to care for her ill father, Zhang joined Kuaishou's "Empowering for Happiness" program. She received free training in livestreaming and e-commerce, and began selling local agricultural products online. In 2024, sales of her cherries increased 36-fold, with a profit of over 80,000 yuan (approx. US$ 11,216). Thanks to the skills she gained, she also helped elderly villagers earn an additional 700 yuan (approx. US$ 98) per month.

To date, Kuaishou has trained more than 10,000 women like Zhang, benefiting millions of individuals across China through income generation and employment.

Supporting the Growth of Girls Through Education and Technology

Beyond digital inclusion for women, Kuaishou is also committed to improving the lives of girls in rural areas. Since 2021, the Company has worked with partners such as the China Children and Teenagers' Fund and local women's federations to launch care initiatives for girls facing economic hardship, reaching more than 100,000 beneficiaries.

In collaboration with the Beijing Women and Children's Development Foundation, Kuaishou has donated equipment and built digital classrooms for 14 rural schools in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. These classrooms host hands-on STEM courses that inspire girls to pursue future careers in science and technology.

Since 2023, the "Inspiring Minds Academy" summer camp has brought students from rural schools to Beijing for immersive science and cultural experiences, including visits to museums, historical landmarks, and interactive AI learning sessions. Kuaishou has also partnered with the China Foundation for Rural Development to bring music education to over 100 rural schools through the "Kuaishou Music Classroom" initiative.

Altogether, the Kuaishou Public Welfare Foundation has supported more than 500 schools and reached over 700,000 children and teenagers through programs in music, physical education, and information technology.

Kuaishou's initiatives demonstrate how digital platforms can become agents of social change by amplifying local voices, building skills, and nurturing confidence. By empowering rural women to start their own businesses and encouraging young people to explore innovation, Kuaishou remains focused on making technology a force for good.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783959/Kuaishou.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.