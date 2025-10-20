LabConnect Featured in Season Finale of Emmy-Nominated Series Tomorrow's World Today

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, a leading provider of global central laboratory and support services for clinical trials, will be featured on the season 9 finale of the innovation-focused TV series, Tomorrow's World Today. Premiering on Science Channel on November 8, the episode explores how LabConnect is redefining clinical trial support as a technology-first partner for pharma and biotech.

Tomorrow's World Today is an Emmy-nominated and Telly Award winning series exploring the latest advancements in science, sustainability, innovation, and technology. Airing on Science Channel and Discovery Channel, the show uncovers compelling stories behind transformative ideas and solutions that are redefining how we live, work, and interact with our world.

The LabConnect episode features interviews with Chief Executive Officer Wes Wheeler, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer Julia Tarasenko, and Chief Technology Officer Charles Castano. Together, they share what makes LabConnect "a lab like no other", from its global footprint and custom kit-building capabilities to its technology-driven approach that delivers new levels of flexibility, scalability, and efficiency for clinical trials worldwide.

"Clinical research is advancing at an unprecedented pace, and LabConnect is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation," said Wes Wheeler, CEO of LabConnect. "Our appearance on Tomorrow's World Today highlights how innovation in lab services can remove barriers, advance discovery, and ultimately bring life-changing therapies to patients faster."

Tune in on Saturday, November 8 at 10am ET on Science Channel to discover how LabConnect's innovative, sustainable solutions advance clinical studies of all sizes and complexities with unmatched precision and speed. You can also watch the episode on Discovery Channel on Sunday, November 9 at 8:30am local time or stream the episode on YouTube on November 10.

About LabConnect LabConnect is redefining central laboratory services as a technology-driven partner for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Our decentralized network model provides sponsors with access to the industry's most comprehensive global testing menu, supported by advanced sample tracking, data management, and expert consulting services. With an asset light approach spanning functional service provider solutions, specialty testing, and ancillary support, we deliver scalability and efficiency beyond the limits of traditional laboratory ownership. By building the lab network of the future, LabConnect accelerates the development of life-changing therapies with greater precision, flexibility, and speed. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.labconnect.com.

About Tomorrow's World TodayTomorrow's World Today is a dynamic series that explores the latest advancements and innovations shaping our world. Featuring knowledgeable experts across various industries, the show delves into a wide array of captivating topics, including sustainable technologies, revolutionary medical breakthroughs, environmental conservation and more. Tomorrow's World Today goes beyond the surface to uncover the stories behind transformative ideas and solutions that are redefining the way we live, work, and interact with our world. In conjunction with the television show, the Tomorrow's World Today website serves as an invaluable online resource for those passionate about staying informed on the latest developments in innovation and sustainability. The website features exclusive content, behind-the-scenes insights, in-depth articles, and interviews with thought leaders who are driving positive change across the globe. For more information about Tomorrow's World Today, please visit tomorrowsworldtoday.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611513/LabConnect_Logo.jpg

