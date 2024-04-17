Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 18:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

G7 foreign ministers 'to work on Iran sanctions'

17 aprile 2024 | 17.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

G7 foreign ministers 'to work on Iran sanctions'

At their three-day summit on Capri through Friday, G7 foreign ministers will seek a way to slap sanctions on Iran in the wake of its missile and drone attack on Israel at the weekend - its first direct military assault on the Jewish state.

"We will work to seek unity together first and foremost," Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told reporters ahead of the meeting.

"We will see if a solution can be found to impose sanctions on Iran and what kind," he went on.

EU foreign ministers voiced support on Tuesday for sanctions against actors who "give missiles and drones such as those used against Ukraine, against Israel and against merchant ships in the Red Sea," Tajani added.

Tajani is chairing the G7 foreign ministers' summit, which Italy is hosting as G7 president this year.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
G7 foreign ministers meeting Iran sanctions Israel
Vedi anche
News to go
Catania, arrestate 11 persone tra esponenti politici, funzionari comunali e imprenditori
News to go
Commercio estero, a febbraio crescono sia import che export
News to go
Parigi 2024, accesa la fiamma olimpica
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Fiumicino al primo posto per traffico passeggeri
News to go
Israele-Iran, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Accordo Usa-Samsung, nuove di fabbriche chip in Texas
News to go
Meteo, torna il freddo sull'Italia
News to go
Antitrust, faro su Ryanair per abuso posizione dominante
Cosmo, niente foto e video ai concerti
News to go
Attacco Iran a Israele, Macron: "Risposta Damasco sproporzionata"
News to go
Auto, aumentano costi di ricarica delle elettriche
News to go
Scuola aperta anche l'estate, Valditara firma decreto: il piano da 400 milioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza