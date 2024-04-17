G7 foreign ministers 'to work on Iran sanctions'

At their three-day summit on Capri through Friday, G7 foreign ministers will seek a way to slap sanctions on Iran in the wake of its missile and drone attack on Israel at the weekend - its first direct military assault on the Jewish state.

"We will work to seek unity together first and foremost," Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told reporters ahead of the meeting.

"We will see if a solution can be found to impose sanctions on Iran and what kind," he went on.

EU foreign ministers voiced support on Tuesday for sanctions against actors who "give missiles and drones such as those used against Ukraine, against Israel and against merchant ships in the Red Sea," Tajani added.

Tajani is chairing the G7 foreign ministers' summit, which Italy is hosting as G7 president this year.