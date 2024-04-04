Cerca nel sito
 
gruppo adnkronos
Giovedì 04 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 15:35
Italy's Tajani backs Dutch PM Rutte for top Nato job

04 aprile 2024 | 15.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Dutch premier Mark Rutte

Italy supports outgoing Dutch premier Mark Rutte's candidacy as the next Nato secretary general, which already has the backing of "a large majority" of countries, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"We talked about it yesterday," Tajani said on the sidelines of a two-day Nato foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

"We reiterated our position, which is in favour of the Dutch prime minister. There is a large majority in favour," he said.

It remains to be seen if Turkey, Romania and Hungary fall into line, Tajani noted.

"Hungary and Romania support the candidacy of Romanian president Klaus Johannis, but I hope that we can come to an agreement," Tajani said.

When current Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg steps down in October, his successor will face the tough task of keeping up members' s support for Ukraine's costly defence against Russia's invasion while avoiding an escalation leading to war between the alliance Russia.

The United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany have all thrown their weight behind Rutte, who is the Netherlands' longest-serving prime minister.

