Immediapress Italiano

Giovedì 18 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:56
OnePlus

OnePlus Provides In-Depth Look at Its Latest Dual Cryo-Velocity VC Cooling System

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 January 2024 - The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are scheduled to launch on January 23rd in India, with a strong emphasis on delivering a fast and smooth user experience through the integration of powerful hardware and a comprehensive suite of software optimizations. Over the past decade, OnePlus devices have consistently prioritized empowering users with enhanced power and responsiveness. However, the OnePlus 12 series takes it a step further by aiming...

alternate text
Numero di blog post sul ransomware nel 2023. - Numero di blog post sul ransomware nel 2023. Fonte Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence

Kaspersky evidenzia le tendenze del mercato del dark web: analisi dell’ultimo anno e previsioni per il 2024

Milano, 18 gennaio 2024 - Lo scorso anno, gli esperti di Kaspersky hanno assistito a un aumento significativo dei furti e delle attività di estorsione sul mercato del dark web. Guardando al futuro, l’azienda prevede anche nuove sfide, tra cui una maggiore presenza di servizi di crypto-drainer, una maggiore promozione di siti web fraudolenti attraverso la search advertising e un aumento dei “loader” dannosi.

Il settore sleepwear è in ottima salute: il caso NoidìNotte

18/01/2024 - Il settore dello “sleepwear”, appartenente al più ampio e variegato mondo dell’abbigliamento, gode di un’ottima salute a livello globale: è questo ciò che è emerso in uno studio condotto dalla società Expert Market Research e pubblicato sul relativo sito Internet ufficiale.

Simone Innocenti, Responsabile HR e Organization del Gruppo assicurativo AXA Italia

AXA Italia è Top Employer per il quarto anno consecutivo

- Tra gli elementi giudicati chiave per il Top Employers Institute, ente certificatore delle eccellenze HR che ha analizzato le iniziative di oltre 2300 aziende in 121 Paesi nel Mondo: l’avanguardia dei programmi di formazione e sviluppo delle competenze, con percorsi dedicati ai talenti e all’evoluzione della leadership, la priorità del benessere psico-fisico dei collaboratori, le politiche di welfare distintive e una cultura basata sull’inclusione e sulla valorizzazione di ogni forma di diversi...

Cityscape of Nanjing city

Yangtze Culture Forum: Gathering for a Sustainable Future with Friendship and Wisdom

NANJING, CHINA - The Yangtze Culture Forum is scheduled in Nanjing, China on November 24, 2023. The forum will bring together guests from all over the world to discuss and promote the shared values of humanity. The forum's main objective is to explore the challenges and opportunities faced by river cultures, ecosystems, and economies, and to engage in discussions on the sustainable development of major rivers. Additionally, it aims to establish a global network for dialogue and collaboration amon...



